Oil prices edge up but U.S.-China trade war drags

By Koustav Samanta

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on Tuesday,but remained under pressure as the escalating U.S.-China tradewar stoked concerns over global economic growth and futuredemand for crude.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 had risen 10 cents, or 0.17%,to $59.91 a barrel by 0149 GMT after earlier dipping to theirlowest since mid-January at $59.07.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 7cents, or 0.13%, to $54.76 per barrel.

A yearlong U.S.-China trade war boiled over as Washingtonaccused Beijing of manipulating its currency after China let theyuan drop to its lowest point in more than a decade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

"Oil prices can't shake off falling demand concerns, asChina's latest escalation with devaluing the yuan and limitingU.S. agricultural purchases derail hopes for a trade deal to bereached this year," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst atOANDA in New York.

"Right now markets are ignoring the Middle East situation,but if we see the situation in the Persian Gulf remain volatileand if U.S. inventories extend their streak of declines, oilshould see some support here," Moya added.

Iran will no longer tolerate "maritime offences" in theStrait of Hormuz, its foreign minister said on Monday, a dayafter it seized a second oil tanker near the strategic waterwaythat it accused of smuggling fuel. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2511JG

Iran's seizure of the Iraqi oil tanker had raised someconcerns about potential Middle East supply disruptions in theGulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N250097

Concerns that the trade conflict has entered a phase ofretaliatory action was weighing down on the sentiments in theoil market, which at the moment is taking lesser notice of theMiddle East tensions, analysts said.

Oil prices might get some respite later in the day as apreliminary Reuters poll showed U.S. crude oil inventories wereexpected to be down for an eighth consecutive week.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the AmericanPetroleum Institute (API), an industry group, which is scheduledto release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030GMT) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Joseph Radford)