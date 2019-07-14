Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Oil prices edge lower as China's GDP growth slows



* China's Q2 GDP growth slowest in at least 27 years

* Storm cuts Gulf of Mexico output by 73% - U.S. govt

* Tensions in the Middle East support oil prices (Adds comments, details)

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Mondayafter China posted its slowest quarterly economic growth in atleast 27 years, reinforcing concerns about demand in the world'slargest crude oil importer.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 for September fell 21 cents to$66.51 a barrel by 0222 GMT while U.S. crude CLc1 for Augustwas down 28 cents at $59.93 a barrel. Both contracts last weekposted their biggest weekly gains in three weeks on cuts in U.S.oil production and diplomatic tensions in the Middle East.

Refineries in the path of Tropical Storm Barry continued tooperate despite flood threats while the storm has slashed U.S.Gulf of Mexico crude output by 73%, or 1.38 million barrels perday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24F06Jurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24D0NU

An unwinding of the risk premium from tropical storm Barry,lower oil demand forecasts and a lack of news from the MiddleEast may have led to a muted oil price reaction, Stephen Innes,managing partner at Bangkok-based Vanguard Markets, said.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarterfrom a year earlier, in line with analysts' expectations, withdemand at home and abroad faltering as the Sino-U.S. trade warbites. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23X02Nurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D0PY

Still, China's industrial output and retail sales beatforecasts, "suggesting that the economy in China is healthierthan we previously been pricing," said Michael McCarthy, chiefmarket strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

In the Middle East, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said ina televised speech on Sunday that Iran is ready to hold talkswith the United States if Washington lifts sanctions and returnsto the 2015 nuclear deal it quit last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24F0EE

Meanwhile Britain has offered to facilitate the release ofthe detained Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 if Tehran gaveguarantees that it would not go to Syria. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24E0ER

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin andKenneth Maxwell) ((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3497; ReutersMessaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))