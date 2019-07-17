Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 7-Oil prices edge lower after U.S. fuel inventories build



* U.S. crude stockpiles fall by 3.1 mln bbls in latest week-EIA

* Benchmarks lost more than 3% on Tuesday

* Iran says it came to help of foreign oil tanker in theGulf (Updates prices, market activity)

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Oil futures fell on Wednesday,extending a more than 3% drop in prices the previous session,after U.S. government data showed large builds in refinedproduct stockpiles.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures slipped 24 cents to $64.11 abarrel by 12:48 p.m. EDT (1648 GMT). U.S West Texas Intermediate(WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell 40 cents to $57.22 a barrel.Both benchmarks shed more than 3% on Tuesday.

While data on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy InformationAdministration showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crudestockpiles last week, large builds in refined productinventories kept prices lower.

U.S. crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell 3.1 millionbarrels, EIA data showed, more than analysts' forecasts for adecrease of 2.7 million barrels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24I0KV

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose 3.6 million barrels,compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a925,000-barrel drop. Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI grew by5.7 million barrels, much more than expectations for a613,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

"The focus this time of year is gasoline, and that datapoint was squarely bearish," said John Kilduff, a partner atAgain Capital Management in New York.

Some of the EIA data was affected by Storm Barry, which cameashore on Saturday in central Louisiana as a Category 1hurricane. More than half of daily crude production in the Gulfof Mexico remained offline on Tuesday, the Bureau of Safety andEnvironmental Enforcement (BSEE) said, as most oil companieswere re-staffing facilities to resume production. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1BN

The U.S. drilling regulator said 1.1 million barrels per dayof oil, or 58% of the region's total, remained shut.

Oil prices slumped on Tuesday on increased hopes for areturn of Iranian crude to the global oil market after U.S.President Donald Trump said progress had been made with Tehran,signaling tensions could ease in the Middle East.

However, Iran later denied it was willing to negotiate overits ballistic missile programme, contradicting a claim by U.S.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and appearing to undercutTrump's statement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H45K

"It is hard to believe that either the United States or theIranian stance would change drastically, therefore yesterday'ssell-off might turn out to be an excellent buying opportunity,"PVM analysts wrote.

U.S. officials say they are unsure whether an oil tankertowed into Iranian waters was seized by Iran or rescued afterfacing mechanical faults as Tehran asserts, creating a mysteryat sea at a time of high tension in the Gulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I21X

