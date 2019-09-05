Oil prices edge higher, set for weekly gain amid trade optimism

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Friday,with crude benchmarks poised for multi-week gains amid a sharpdrawdown in U.S. crude inventories, while trade tensions easedafter Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talksnext month.

Brent crude was up 3 cents at $60.98 a barrel, as of 0144GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 8cents at $56.38.

Brent is set to mark its fourth weekly gain, while U.S.crude is headed for a second weekly rise.

Beijing and Washington on Thursday agreed to hold high-leveltalks in early October in Washington, cheering investors hopingthat the trade war may end tit-for-tat tariff hikes that arechipping away at economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

The prolonged trade dispute has been a dampener on oilprices, but Brent is still up about 13% this year, helped byproduction cuts led by the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, todrain inventories.

U.S. crude and product inventories fell last week, withcrude drawing down for a third consecutive week despite a jumpin imports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. EIA/S

Crude stocks dropped 4.8 million barrels, nearly doubleanalysts' expectations, to 423 million barrels, their lowestsince October 2018.

Oil prices on Thursday soared more than 2% after the EIAreport, although they gradually trimmed gains as investors arenot entirely convinced that the Sino-U.S. trade talks will yieldresults. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick, Editing by SherryJacob-Phillips) ((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-6441-1320;))