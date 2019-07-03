Quantcast

Oil prices edge down, pressured by U.S. supply

By Reuters

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched lower on Thursday after solid gains the day before, pressured by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Front-month Brent crude futures , the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 0.4% at $63.60 per barrel by 0112 GMT. Brent closed up 2.3% on Wednesday

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.3% at $57.18 per barrel. WTI closed up 1.9% on Wednesday.

"The U.S. oil market remains oversupplied," said Edward Moya, senior analyst, OANDA.

But crude prices were underpinned after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Tuesday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020.





