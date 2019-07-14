Oil prices edge down ahead of expected weak China data

Reuters





By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged down on Monday, dragged down by expectations that China, the world's largest crude oil importer, will post its slowest pace of economic growth in at least 27 years as the Sino-U.S. trade war bites.

Brent crude futures for September fell 6 cents to $66.66 a barrel by 0022 GMT. U.S. crude for August was down 5 cents at $60.16 a barrel, after both contracts last week posted their biggest weekly gains in three weeks.

Beijing could step up support measures that could be positive for oil demand, but analysts say the room for aggressive stimulus is limited by fears of adding to already high debt levels and structural risks.

Oil prices remained supported by lower U.S. oil production after a tropical storm slashed U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output by 73%, or 1.38 million barrels per day.

Refineries in the path of Tropical Storm Barry continued to operate despite flood threats.