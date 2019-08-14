Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Oil prices drop on weak China economic data, U.S. stocks rise



* China reports weaker than expected July economic data

* Oil partly reverses sharp gains in previous session

* Profit taking also a factor - analyst

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell onWednesday on disappointing economic data from China and a risein U.S. crude inventories, erasing some of the sharp gains inthe previous session on signs of an easing in Sino-U.S. tradetensions.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 64 cents, or 1%, at $60.66 abarrel at 0446 GMT, after rising 4.7% on Tuesday, the biggestpercentage gain since December.

U.S. oil CLc1 was down 75 cents, or 1.3%, at $56.35 abarrel, having risen 4% the previous session, the most in justover a month.

China reported a raft of unexpectedly weak July data,including a surprise drop in industrial output growth to a morethan 17-year low, underlining widening economic cracks as thetrade war with the United States intensifies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2542BU

"Deteriorating China industrial output and consumer spendingsuggest the fundamental picture isn't great and the demand forenergy may be under the pressure," said Margaret Yang, marketanalyst at CMC Markets.

Profit taking after Tuesday's sharp gains also weighed oncrude prices on Wednesday, analysts said.

"The moves in oil were so outsized overnight, that someprofit taking in Asia was logical," said Jeffrey Halley, seniormarket analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Benchmark crude prices surged on Tuesday after U.S.President Donald Trump backed off his Sept. 1 deadline for 10%tariffs on some products affecting about half of the $300billion target list of Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

But with about $110 billion worth of Chinese imports stillsubject to the tariffs increase next month, the delay will notsolve the core issues between the U.S. and China, said Yang.

"Markets will perhaps soon come down to earth and face thereality of a world of elevated trade tariffs, slower growth andpolicy inconsistency."

Markets have been pummelled in recent weeks amid tough talkfrom Trump on trade.

China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Tuesdaythat U.S. and Chinese trade officials spoke on the phone andagreed to talk again within two weeks.

Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute(API) showed U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose last week. API/S

Crude inventories increased by 3.7 million barrels to 443million, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of2.8 million barrels, the API said.

