UPDATE 1-Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes



* Brent, WTI both down 0.4% on trade concerns

* Iran tensions put a floor under losses

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Oil fell on Tuesday amid worriesover the outlook for demand after the latest signs thatinternational trade disputes have been dragging on the globaleconomy, although the potential for conflicts in the Middle Eastoffered support to prices.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3%, at$63.90 a barrel by 0343 GMT. They fell 12 cents on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures were down25 cents, or 0.4%, at $57.41 a barrel. They rose 15 cents in theprevious session.

Oil prices are being pressured by ongoing worries aboutdemand as the U.S.-China trade war, heading into its secondyear, dampens prospects for global economic growth, whichstrongly impacts oil demand growth. The countries are theworld's two largest oil consumers.

Japan's core machinery orders fell by the most in eightmonths, data showed on Monday, in a sign the global tradetensions are taking a toll on corporate investment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2452G8

Japanese government figures on Tuesday also showed that realwages in the country fell for a fifth straight month. Thecountry is the fourth-largest crude user in the world. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nT9N22Q020

"The weaker global economic outlook is keeping oil pricesunder downward pressure, but tensions in the Middle East areenhancing awareness to possible supply risk and should keep afloor under oil in the medium term," said Stephen Innes,managing partner at Vanguard Markets in Bangkok.

Iran on Monday threatened to restart deactivated centrifugesand step up its enrichment of uranium to 20% in a move thatfurther threatens the 2015 nuclear agreement that Washingtonabandoned last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2491DR

Washington has imposed sanctions that eliminate benefitsIran was meant to receive in return for agreeing to curbs on itsnuclear programme under the 2015 deal with world powers.

The confrontation has brought the United States and Iranclose to conflict. Last month, U.S. President Donald Trumpcalled off air strikes at the last minute in retaliation forIran shooting down a U.S. drone over the Gulf, which followedattacks on two oil product tankers in the nearby Gulf of Oman byunidentified assailants.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said growth in U.S. shaleproduction was likely to outpace that of global demand at leastthrough 2020, limiting gains in oil prices despite output curbsled by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490H3

Industry and government data for release later on Tuesdayand on Wednesday is expected to show that U.S. crude stockpilesfell for a fourth consecutive week, dropping 3.6 millionbarrels, according to a preliminary Reuters poll. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2493AG

