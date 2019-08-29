Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil prices drop on concern over U.S. economy



* Brent drops by 0.5%, U.S. oil down by 0.3%

* Daly says U.S. economic growth may not be robust enough

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday forthe first time in three days after San Francisco Federal ReservePresident Mary Daly sounded a note of concern about the strengthof U.S. economy.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 31 cents, or 0.5%, at $60.18 abarrel by 0638 GMT while U.S. crude CLc1 was down 18 cents, or0.3%, at $55.60 a barrel. Oil prices rose around 1.5 percent inthe previous session.

Concerns about a slowdown in economic growth due to thetrade war raging between the United States and China, along withthe potential hit to oil demand, are keeping prices in check.

Daly said on Thursday she believes the U.S. economy has"strong" momentum, but uncertainty and a global growth slowdownare having an impact. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O1V0

Daly was speaking to reporters after a speech in Wellington,New Zealand and said she was in "watch and see" mode inassessing the need for another U.S. interest-rate cut.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he believed Chinawas sincere about wanting to reach a trade deal, but concernsarose on Tuesday after China's foreign ministry declined toconfirm a telephone call between the two countries on trade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

"Trade tensions (are) hanging like a dark cloud threateningto rain over oil prices," said Jeffrey Halley, senior marketanalyst at OANDA.

The market shrugged of a big drop in U.S. inventories, whichfell last week by 10 million barrels, compared with analysts'expectations for a decrease of 2.1 million barrels, the EnergyInformation Administration said. EIA/S

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.1 millionbarrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters pollfor a 388,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI , which include diesel andheating oil, fell by 2.1 million barrels, versus expectationsfor a 918,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

The crude drawdown confirms "that OPEC supply cuts areeffectively working by depleting U.S. reserves," said StephenInnes, managing partner at Valour Markets.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC), Russia and other producers have been restraining supplyfor most of the period since Jan. 1, 2017. The alliance, knownas "OPEC+", in July renewed the pact until March 2020.

U.S. weekly crude production also rose 200,000 barrels perday to a new record at 12.5 million bpd in the week to Aug. 23. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O0N2

Morgan Stanley has lowered its oil price forecasts for therest of the year citing a weaker economic outlook, falteringdemand and higher shale output that could offset OPEC's effortsto support the market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O234

