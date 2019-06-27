Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil prices drop as traders wait for G20, OPEC+ meetings



* G20 meeting overshadowed by U.S.-China trade spat

* U.S. stockpiles fall most since September 2016

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday toerase some of the previous session's strong gains, as traderswait for the G20 summit in Japan and for a meeting of OPEC andother crude producers to decide on an extension of output cuts.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 42 cents, or 0.6%, at$66.07 by 0658 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures weredown 33 cents, or 0.6%, at $59.05.

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday to their highestin about a month, buoyed by U.S. government data showing alarger-than-expected drawdown in crude stocks as exports hit arecord-high and surprise drops in refined product stockpiles.

However, traders said concerns that a hoped-for breakthroughon trade at the G20 may not eventuate and some nervousness aboutcontinued output cuts were crimping follow-through buying.

"Investors are split as what to expect from the G20, apositive reset to trade talks ... could do wonders in theshort-term for the demand-side argument for higher crudeprices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese PresidentXi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit that starts on Friday inOsaka, Japan to seek a breakthrough in negotiations to end atrade war that has been hitting global economic growth.

Trump said on Wednesday that a deal was possible but alsospoke of a Plan B that would involve reducing business ties withChina. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1WK

"With Trump stirring up trade war dust via "Plan B" there isstill that element of the unknown," said Stephen Innes, managingpartner at Vanguard Markets in Bangkok.

Almost immediately after the G20 summit ends on Saturday,the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)meets on Monday to discuss an extension of production cuts tosupport prices.

The day after that OPEC members meet with other producersincluding Russia in a grouping known as OPEC+, which agreed inDecember to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day fromJan. 1. The agreement is due to expire on June 30.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI in the United States, thelargest producer and consumer of oil, fell 12.8 million barrelslast week, the Energy Information Administration said, farsurpassing analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.5 millionbarrels.

That was the most since September 2016, according to thestatistical arm of the Department of Energy.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.2 million barrelsper day (bpd). Overall crude exports rose to 3.8 million bpd,beating the previous record of 3.6 million bpd in February.

