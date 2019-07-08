Oil prices drop as trade tensions stoke economy worries

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Oil fell on Tuesday amid worriesover the outlook for demand after the latest signs thatinternational trade disputes have been dragging on the globaleconomy, although tensions in the Middle East offered somesupport to prices.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3%, at$63.90 a barrel by 0022 GMT. They fell 12 cents on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures were down20 cents, or 0.4%, at $57.46 a barrel. They rose 15 cents in theprevious session.

Japan's core machinery orders fell by the most in eightmonths, data showed on Monday, in a sign the global tradetensions are taking a toll on corporate investment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2452G8

Japanese government figures on Tuesday also showed that realwages in the country fell for a fifth straight month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nT9N22Q020

"The prolonged trade war ... does not seem to be nearing aresolution, and it will keep being a negative factor for crudeprices as it impacts global growth forecasts," said AlfonsoEsparza, senior market analyst at OANDA in Toronto.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said growth in U.S. shaleproduction was likely to outpace that of global demand at leastthrough 2020, limiting gains in oil prices despite output curbsled by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490H3

Prices are still susceptible to shocks from the lingeringtensions in the Middle East, analyst and traders said.

Iran on Monday threatened to restart deactivated centrifugesand step up its enrichment of uranium to 20% in a move thatfurther threatens the 2015 nuclear agreement that Washingtonabandoned last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2491DR

Washington has imposed sanctions that eliminate benefitsIran was meant to receive in return for agreeing to curbs on itsnuclear programme under the 2015 deal with world powers.

The confrontation has brought the United States and Iranclose to conflict, with U.S. President Donald Trump calling offair strikes last month minutes before impact.