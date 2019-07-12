Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 4-Oil prices climb on tropical storm and geopolitical tensions



* Storm Barry hits Gulf of Mexico oil output

* Brent and WTI near highest since late May

* IEA forecasts global oil surplus

* Iran calls on Britain to release seized tanker (Updates prices, adds IEA report, quotes, changes dateline fromSEOUL/SINGAPORE)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices hovered near six-weekhighs on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain as U.S. oilproducers in the Gulf of Mexico cut more than half their outputbecause of a tropical storm and as tensions continued to simmerin the Middle East.

However, an International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast for aglobal oil surplus capped the gains. The agency on Fridaypredicted that surging U.S. oil output will outpace sluggishglobal demand and lead to a large stocks build around the worldin the next nine months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24D1K7

OPEC also predicted on Thursday the return of a surplus nextyear despite an OPEC-led pact to restrain supplies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24C35P

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up 64 cents, or almost 1%,at $67.16 a barrel by 0850 GMT. The international benchmarksettled 0.7% down on Thursday after hitting its highest sinceMay 30 at $67.65.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures wereup 46 cents, or 0.8%, at $60.66. In the previous session theU.S. benchmark touched $60.94, its highest since May 23.

Brent prices have climbed 4.5% this week while WTI priceshave gained 5.5%. Both registered declines last week.

U.S. crude oil inventories have declined for four weeks andprices were also supported by oil companies in the Gulf ofMexico cutting production because of Tropical Storm Barry.

Companies cut more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) ofoutput -- 53% of the region's production -- as the storm headedfor possible landfall on the Louisiana coast on Saturday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B07Wurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C0AP

The storm was forecast to become a category one hurricanewith winds of at least 74 mph (119 kmh). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C0N7

The market remained on edge as tensions intensified betweenIran and the West. Tehran on Friday said that Britain wasplaying a "dangerous game" after last week's seizure of anIranian tanker on suspicion it was breaking European sanctionsby taking oil to Syria. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24D0JV

"As things stands, market players are clearly not envisaginga supply shock in the region. Only time will tell whether thisturns out to be a case of wishful thinking but one thing isclear: geopolitical risks are here to stay," said StephenBrennock, analyst at PVM Oil Associates.

