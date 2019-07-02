Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil prices climb as OPEC extends cuts, but demand worries persist



* OPEC extends oil output curbs by 9 months until March 2020

* But slowing global economy seen sapping demand for oil

* OPEC slated to meet with Russia, other producers onTuesday (Updates prices)

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Oil gained on Tuesday asproducer club OPEC agreed to extend supply cuts until nextMarch, although prices were pressured by worries demand couldease amid hints of a slowdown in the global economy.

Brent crude futures LCoc1 for September delivery weretrading up 17 cents, or 0.3%, at $65.23 a barrel by 0706 GMT,after earlier falling to $64.66.

U.S. crude futures for August CLc1 were up 9 cents at$59.18 a barrel, after touching their highest in over five weekson Monday.

"(OPEC) sticking to their production curbs ... will continueto support oil prices as it remains the primary mechanism forthe delicate task of keeping the market equilibrium intact,"said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets inBangkok.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)agreed on Monday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020 asthe group's members overcame their differences to try to prop upthe price of crude. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2421IA

OPEC is slated to meet with Russia and other producers, analliance known as OPEC+, later on Tuesday to discuss supply cutsamid surging U.S. output.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he hadagreed with Saudi Arabia to extend global output cuts untilDecember 2019 or March 2020.

Russia reduced oil production in June by more than theamount agreed in a global deal to cut output, the energyminister and industry sources said on Monday, as the sector feltthe impact of a contaminated crude crisis that crippled exports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2422K7

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil stockpiles were seen falling for athird consecutive week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed onMonday, also supporting prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2423SA

"With back-to-back weekly inventory draws, I think we arestarting to see some strategic buying thinking we will getanother draw," Innes added.

While U.S. producers hit a monthly record of 12.16 millionbarrels per day (bpd) in April, according to data, new U.S.shale oil production is expected to slip this year from lastyear, according to a survey of major forecasters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Z1ER

Still, concerns of a weaker global economy denting oildemand capped price gains.

While the U.S. and China agreed at a recent Group of 20leaders summit to restart trade talks, indications that factoryactivity shrank across much of Europe and Asia in June whilegrowth in manufacturing cooled in the United States weighed onoil prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221S

"Oil traders will now turn their attention to the economicdata, as the weakening global activity and waning demand couldagain weigh on the sentiment and call for a downside correctionin oil prices following the June rebound," Ipek Ozkardeskaya,senior market analyst at London Capital Group, said in a note. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford andRichard Pullin) ((Jessica.Jaganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3822; ReutersMessaging: jessica.jaganathan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;Twitter: https://twitter.com/j3ssi3))