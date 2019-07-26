Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Oil on track for weekly gain as Iran tensions support



* Prices edge up after narrow gains in previous session

* Middle East tensions, inventory declines provide support

* But weak global fuel demand, macroeconomic outlooks weigh (Adds Denmark's remarks)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday andwere on track for a weekly increase as geopolitical tensionsover Iran remained unresolved, although flagging prospects forglobal economic growth amid the U.S.-China trade war cappedgains.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 34 cents at $63.73 perbarrel at 1117 GMT, equivalent to a weekly rise of 2%. They fell6% last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was 40 centshigher at $56.42 a barrel, a weekly gain of 1.3%. It fell 7.5%last week.

Tensions remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, theworld's most important oil passageway, as Iran refused torelease a British-flagged tanker it seized last week in theGulf.

Denmark welcomed on Thursday the British government'sproposal for a European-led naval mission to ensure safeshipping through strait and sa would consider a militarymaritime contribution. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R2GH

The United States is separately working on a multinational maritime security initiative in the Gulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q1T0

However, oil prices' reaction to the strains in the Gulf hasbeen relatively muted. "It appears that the majority of marketparticipants do not expect a military conflict that would hamperoil shipments," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

Prices also drew support from a crude inventory draw in theUnited States, but gains were limited as the fall appeared tohave been largely anticipated. U.S. production in the Gulf ofMexico was still feeling the effects of Hurricane Barry.

"Several indicators pointing to a slowdown of global oildemand growth appear to have taken over market sentiment,"Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said.

Reuters polls taken July 1-24 showed the growth outlook fornearly 90% of the more than 45 economies surveyed was downgradedor left unchanged. That applied not just to this year but also2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q2RR

"Growing challenges in the macroeconomic environment havekept bullish bets in check as risk appetites remain soft overpotential weakness in global fuel demand," said Benjamin Lu,commodities analyst at Singapore-based Phillip Futures.

The slowdown in global manufacturing and trade, and theassociated hit to oil consumption, largely stems from aU.S.-China trade war that has rumbled on over the last year.

Trade talks between the two countries broke down in Mayafter nearing agreement. Next week, top U.S. and Chinesenegotiators meet for the first time since then. Any positiveoutcome from the meeting is expected to boost oil prices.

