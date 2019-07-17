Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil majors, poor earnings hammer FTSE 100



* FTSE 100 down 0.6%, FTSE 250 down 0.2%

* Oil firms drag on main index

* Chemicals co Johnson Matthey slumps 5.4%

By Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M

July 17 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 index tumbled on Wednesdayamid sharp falls in oil majors as investors priced in anovernight slide in crude to one-week lows, while downbeattrading updates knocked chemicals group Johnson Matthey andminer Fresnillo.

Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L slipped 1.5% and 2.9%respectively, and were the biggest drags on the blue-chip index,pulling the FTSE 100 .FTSE 0.6% lower even as global oilprices recovered some ground. The midcaps .FTMC dipped 0.2%.

Johnson MattheyJMAT.L skidded 5.4% - its biggest one-dayfall in nearly four years - to the bottom of the main indexafter it said profit at its Clean Air business, which providesthe lion's share of its earnings, would fall this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I1HJ

FresnilloFRES.L also slid 2.8% after it cut its annualproduction targets, citing lower-than-expected ore grades andconstruction delays at a gold mine in Mexico. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I1C8

Investor appetite for riskier assets was also put off byU.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the United Statesstill had a long way to go to close a trade deal with China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

"Some of the hesitation seen in U.S. markets (fromU.S.-China trade tensions) will spill over to the UK as well,with concerns that economic weakness is beginning to deepen evenas central banks look to respond with easing," IG Marketsanalyst Chris Beauchamp said.

The falls across oil stocks, banks and miners more thanoffset gains for exporters like Imperial BrandsIMB.L andDiageo DGE.L , which benefited from the pound's slide to atwo-year low against the dollar, the product of both Brexitconcerns around the Conservative leadership election and a runof U.S. data which has bolstered the greenback. GBP/

Though sterling recovered slightly later on, exporters stillmanaged to hold on to the day's gains.

Seeking to woo voters on the right, both Boris Johnson andJeremy Hunt have indicated they could take Britain out of theEuropean Union without a deal at the end of October, potentiallysparking chaos at British ports and hammering growth.

"It is increasingly looking like there is going to besomething far scarier than ghouls and ghosts on Halloween 2019:a no-deal Brexit," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said.

Brexit jitters have taken a heavy toll on the housing andconstruction market, with mid-cap builders Galliford GFRD.L among those first in the firing line.

Its shares added 3.1%, among top risers on the mid-cap indexon Wednesday, after it forecast annual pretax profit in linewith analysts' estimates, a sign it was managing to ride out theworst of a downturn in housing sales and prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I1B6

Luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L rose another 3% and scaled arecord high following a slew of rating upgrades, a day afterposting its biggest one-day gain on the back of robustfirst-quarter sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H110

Among smallcaps, Saga SAGAG.L surged 14% after activistinvestor Elliott revealed a stake in the tourism and insurancefirm, less than a month after it flagged concerns around itstours business.

