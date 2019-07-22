Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Oil majors lift FTSE 100, Ted Baker rises on M&A chatter



* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.1%

* Oil majors biggest boost to main bourse

* Ted Baker outshines mid-cap index on M&A reports (Adds company news items, updates share price)

July 22 (Reuters) - Gains in oil heavyweights amidheightened tensions in the Middle East helped London's mainindex outperform its European counterparts on Monday, while TedBaker was in demand after multiple media reports of takeoverplans.

The FTSE 100 index of bluechip companies .FTSE and theFTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC added 0.1% each by 0758 GMT.

Oil majors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L were higher,tracking gains in crude prices on concerns that Iran's seizureof a British tanker last week may lead to supply disruptions inthe Middle East. O/R

Monday's gains in the midcap bourse were led by Ted BakerPlc TED.L with a 15.5% jump, after a media report that itsfounder Ray Kelvin could back a private equity buyout of theretailer, months after he resigned.

Tour operator TUI's TUIT.LLondon-listed shares rose 2.7%,topping the FTSE 100 leader-board, with a trader citing a "buy"rating from Stifel, and a ratings upgrade from Barclays forSainsbury's SBRY.L 2.1% gain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nl8n24n17c

Helped in part by expectations of interest rate cuts bycentral banks, the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 has recovered from aslump it had weathered in May due to global trade uncertainty,and is currently on course for its best year since 2016.

The index, which earns roughly two-thirds of its profits inthe U.S. dollar, has also benefited as Brexit jitters havepressured the pound. On Friday, a Reuters poll showedeurosceptic Boris Johnson leading Jeremy Hunt in the race to bethe next Prime Minister.

"Watch for a harder tone on Brexit and the very clearmessage that October 31st is a hard date. As previously argued,the reality of parliamentary arithmetic may see this soften indue course," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Metro BankMTRO.L climbed 2.6% after the troubled mid-caplender confirmed a report that it was in talks on the sale of aloan portfolio. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N1CY

Weighing on the main index was Premier Inn owner WhitbreadWTB.L , which lost 2.4% after the company said it was notplanning any further capital return to shareholders. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N1P5

Energy company CentricaCNA.L fell 1.1% after the Timesreported that the company was set to cut its dividend and putits oil and gas business up for sale. (Reporting by Muvija M, additional reporting by ShashwatAwasthi and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging:muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

((For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))