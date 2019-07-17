Oil majors, Fresnillo drag FTSE lower

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

* Oil firms drag on main index

July 17 (Reuters) - Oil majors pulled London's main indexlower on Wednesday as stock market investors priced in anovernight slide in crude to one-week lows, while miner Fresnillotumbled on a cut in its annual production forecast.

Shares of Shell RDSa.L and BP.L were by far the biggestdrags on the blue-chip index in early deals, pulling the FTSE100 .FTSE 0.1% lower by 0707 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC also dipped around 0.1%.

Precious metals miner FresnilloFRES.L slid almost 5% tothe bottom of the FTSE 100 after it cut its annual productiontargets, citing lower-than-expected ore grades and constructiondelays at a gold mine in Mexico.

