UPDATE 1-Oil majors, exporters lead FTSE bounce



* FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

* Oil majors, exporters boost main index

* OneSavings, Charter Court slip after warning of Brexitimpact

By Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 21 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday asoil majors tracked gains in crude prices and a weaker pound ledexporter stocks higher, while cautious investors awaited minutesof the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting for signs of furtherpolicy easing.

The main index .FTSE added 0.8%, with a boost from Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L helping the index recover most of theprevious session's losses. The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.5% by0757 GMT.

BAT BATS.L and other stocks that book a major chunk oftheir earnings in dollars gained as the pound drifted loweragain, ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's meeting withGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel.

After the European Union rebuffed Johnson's demand to reopenthe Brexit divorce deal on Tuesday, investors are looking forfresh signals that Europe would be willing to re-negotiate andhelp Britain stave off a disorderly exit from the bloc. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G20P

More broadly, traders have pinned their hopes on the U.S.Fed and other central banks lowering interest rates in thenear-term to cushion blows from a bruising U.S.-China trade warand quell fears of an impending recession.

Such uncertainties have driven away investors from riskyassets such as equities in recent weeks, putting the FTSE oncourse for its worst month in four years and making the Fed'sminutes all the more crucial.

"There is likely to be interest as to whether there was anydiscussion about whether a cut was even necessary, or moreimportantly whether an even bigger cut of 50 bps was discussed,"CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

"The tone of the discussions will also give a steer as towhether markets are right to expect another move in September."

Merging mid-cap lenders OneSavings OSBO.L and CharterCourt Financial CCFS.L gave up 4.1% and 2.2% respectively,after they warned of Brexit impact on housing and credit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H18Z

Rating actions also drove steep moves among mid-cap andsmall-cap stocks.

Outsourcing group Capita CPI.L surged 6.2% to the top ofthe FTSE 250 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H1HV

Small-cap Nostrum Oil & GasNOGN.L plummeted 22% to anall-time low after Berenberg slapped the stock with adouble-downgrade on its rating and slashed price target to 25pence from 200 pence. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H131 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403;))

