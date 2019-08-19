Oil majors, banks lead FTSE 100; Greene King soars on M&A

Shutterstock photo

By Muvija M and Indranil Sarkar

Aug 19 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 bagged gains on Mondayled by oil majors and Asia-exposed banks that rose on moves byChina to keep business interest rates low, while pub operatorGreene King helped midcaps outshine after agreeing to be boughtout.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 1%, its biggest one-day rise inmore than 10 days, but a 50% surge in Greene KingGNK.L shareshelped the FTSE 250 index .FTMC outperform with a 1.5% rise.

Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L jumped roughly 2%, tracking asurge in crude prices following a drone attack by Yemen's Houthigroup on an oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday, whichcaused a fire at a gas plant and added to Middle East tensions.

Miners .FTNMX1770 and Asia-focused stocks, led by HSBCHSBA.L , also rose after China's central bank announced reformsto help lower borrowing costs for companies and support aneconomy bruised by the trade war with the UnitedStates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D01Y

Meanwhile, UK-centric Lloyds LLOY.L and BarclaysBARC.L advanced after a report last week that Germany would be preparedto take on new debt to counter a possible recession.

OcadoOCDO.L added 4.5%, topping the blue-chip index,after JP Morgan hiked its price target and said the onlinegrocer operates "a superior economic model" compared with itsstore-based rivals.

Greene King, the brewer of Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale,surged to a more than 3-year high to match a 850 pence a shareoffer from CK Asset Holdings, which was founded by Hong Kong'srichest man Li Ka-Shing.

The deal, which values Greene King at 2.7 billion pounds,lifted shares in rivals JD Wetherspoon JDW.L and Marston'sMARS.L by more than 9%. FTSE 100 constituent and Premier Innowner Whitbread WTB.L also gained 3%.

CYBGCYBGC.L added 5.3% after UBS upgraded the stock andsaid the lender's net interest margin is set to rise from hereeven in the current rates environment.

Investors will keep a close watch on Federal ReserveChairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week for hiscommentary on interest rates.

The UK indexes, much like their global counterparts,spiralled to multi-month lows last week on fears of recessionafter yields on 10-year U.S. and UK government bonds fell belowtwo-year equivalents for the first time since the financialcrisis.

Despite a recovery since then, the FTSE 100 index is stillon course for its steepest monthly fall in four years.

"We still see limited near-term recession risks as centralbanks' dovish pivot helps stretch the economic cycle, yetcaution that trade and geopolitical tensions pose downsiderisks," BlackRock analysts wrote in their weekly note.

