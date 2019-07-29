Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 4-Oil loses ground on pessimism over U.S.-China trade talks



* Expectations of progress in U.S.-China talks are low

* Slowing economic growth could hit oil demand

* Britain warns Iran: release seized tanker (Adds comments, Iran news, changes dateline from TOKYO)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices weakened on Mondayamid pessimism over U.S.-China trade talks and the prospect ofslower economic growth globally that could reduce demand forcrude.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 21 cents at $63.25 abarrel by 0850 GMT. Prices rose 1.6% last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was down 7 centsat $56.13 a barrel. WTI gained 1% last week.

Economic growth in the United States slowed less thanexpected in the second quarter with a boom in consumer spending,strengthening the outlook for oil consumption. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

But non-U.S. growth is slowing faster, due partly to thecountry's trade war with China over the last year.

"Fragile economic growth caused by the confrontational andprotectionist U.S. trade policy is having a profound impact onoil demand and oil demand growth," PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators meet this week for the firsttime since trade talks broke down in May, but expectations arelow after President Donald Trump said China might not want tosign a trade deal until after the 2020 U.S. election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

"Even though the crude oil supply picture is fundamentallytight ... and geopolitical risks front and centre, the marketremains extremely bearish around demand risks due to theescalation in protectionist trade policies and the risk ofadditional punitive tariffs," said Emily Ashford, director ofenergy research at Standard Chartered.

Traders and investors are also focussed on meetings of majorcentral banks - including the U.S. Federal Reserve, which isexpected to lower interest rates.

Crude prices were still supported by supply risk as tensionsremain high around the Strait of Hormuz, the world's mostimportant oil passageway.

Britain warned Iran on Monday that it must followinternational rules and release a British-flagged vessel seizedin the Gulf this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N24504L

Defying the pressure, Iran's Revolutionary Guards publishednew footage of the seizure of the tanker. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U1GL

U.S. energy companies last week reduced the number of oilrigs operating for a fourth week in a row, putting the rig countdown for an eighth consecutive month. RIG/U

