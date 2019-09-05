Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 9-Oil little changed as U.S. crude stockdraw countered by demand fears



* U.S. crude inventories drop more than expected last week-EIA

* China, U.S. agree to resume trade talks in October

* OPEC-led supply cuts support, but output rises in August (Updates to settlement)

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changedon Thursday as support from a sharp drawdown in U.S. crudeinventories was countered by fears of slowing global demandgrowth amid doubts over resolving the U.S.-China trade feud.

Global benchmark Brent crude settled at $60.95 a barrel,rising 25 cents, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) cruderose 4 cents to end at $56.30.

U.S. crude and product inventories fell last week, withcrude drawing down for a third consecutive week despite a jumpin imports, the Energy Information Administration said. EIA/S

Crude stocks dropped 4.8 million barrels, nearly doubleanalysts' expectations, to 423 million barrels, their lowestsince October 2018.

"It's definitely a bullish report all around," said BobYawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Oil soared more than 2% after the EIA report, but pricesgradually pared those gains as scepticism crept back over theprospect of a nearing trade deal between the world's two topeconomies despite another round of talks being scheduled fornext month.

"I think the market across the board has built in as muchhopefulness as they can about the U.S.-China trade war," saidJohn Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York.

China and the United States on Thursday agreed to holdhigh-level talks in early October in Washington. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

"Even with the announcement that they're going to restarttrade talks, there's still uncertainty regarding that issue andfears of slowing demand growth, which is basically keeping themarket from pushing higher," said Gene McGillian, vice presidentof market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

The prolonged trade dispute has been a dampener on oilprices, but Brent is still up about 12% this year, helped byproduction cuts led by the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries and its allies, including Russia.

Nonetheless, both OPEC and Russia boosted production inAugust, according to a Reuters survey and Russian energyministry figures. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2KLurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0KO

Also putting downward pressure on prices has been mountingevidence of slowing economic growth worldwide, which hasprompted analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand growth.

BP BP.L Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary told Reuterson Wednesday that global oil demand was expected to grow by lessthan 1 million barrels per day in 2019, a slowdown from previousyears.