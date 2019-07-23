Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Oil inches up amid Middle East tensions; frail demand outlook caps gains



* IEA ready to act quickly to keep oil market supplied

* Fears of supply disruptions after Iran captures Britishtanker

* GRAPHIC: Iran seizes UK-flagged tanker https://tmsnrt.rs/2O646ZX (Adds comment, updates prices)

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher onTuesday amid lingering concerns about possible supplydisruptions in the Middle East, but an overall weaker demandoutlook kept a lid on gains, helped by a vow by theInternational Energy Agency (IEA) to take swift action to keepglobal oil markets adequately supplied.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 4 cents to $63.30 a barrelby 0335 GMT. The international benchmark rose more than 1% inthe previous session, following Iran's seizure of a Britishtanker last week that stoked fears of supply disruptions fromthe energy-rich Gulf.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures wereunchanged at $56.22 per barrel.

"Downward revisions on global oil demand, along with risingchallenges in the macroeconomic environment, have capped bullishgains for oil prices," said Benjamin Lu Jiaxuan, commoditiesanalyst at Singapore-based Phillip Futures.

Meanwhile, the IEA said it was closely monitoringdevelopments in the Strait of Hormuz as relations between Iranand Britain remain tense.

"The IEA is ready to act quickly and decisively in the eventof a disruption to ensure that global markets remain adequatelysupplied," it said, adding that executive director Fatih Birolhas been in talks with IEA members, associate governments andother nations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N4TE

"Consumers can be reassured that the oil market is currentlywell supplied, with oil production exceeding demand in the firsthalf of 2019, pushing up global stocks by 900,000 barrels perday," the IEA said in a statement.

The potential for disruption in the Middle East has comeamid a more fundamental souring of market sentiment in recentdays, with hedge funds, producers and traders all taking a morebearish tack in response to what they see as weakness inworldwide demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0AD

"Lower global demand estimates...have hit crude prices inthe last couple of weeks," said Alfonso Esparza, senior marketanalyst at OANDA.

"Weather and geopolitical disruptions have been temporaryand only the OPEC+ deal has given traders clarity with thegroup's commitment to reducing the oil glut at their expense."

"Weather and geopolitical disruptions have been temporaryand only the OPEC+ deal has given traders clarity with thegroup's commitment to reducing the oil glut at their expense."

The 'OPEC+' deal refers to coordinated efforts by theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) andsome non-affiliated producers, including Russia, to withholdsupplies since the start of the year to prop up prices.