UPDATE 1-Oil hits six-week high on hopes of extended OPEC output cuts



By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Oil futures hit a six-week highon Tuesday, rising for a fifth day on optimism that OPEC andother countries may agree to extend production cuts in a bid tosupport prices.

Brent LCOc1 was up 26 cents, or 0.4%, at $62.85 a barrelby 0349 GMT, while U.S. crude CLc1 was 27 cents, or 0.5%,higher at $58.12 a barrel. Brent touched its highest since Aug.1, while U.S. crude rose to the highest since July 31.

U.S. oil gained more than 2% on Monday, while Brent finishedthe day 1.7% higher as the market reacted to the appointment bySaudi Arabia's king of his son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, asenergy minister on Sunday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Y0R1

Prince Abdulaziz, a long-time member of the Saudi delegationto the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),said the pillars of Saudi Arabia's policy would not change and aglobal deal to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per daywould be maintained. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2602BU

He added that the so-called OPEC+ alliance, made up of OPECand non-OPEC countries including Russia, would be in place forthe long term.

A meeting of OPEC and OPEC+ countries in Abu Dhabi this week"is stirring up hopes for additional supply cuts," said StephenInnes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

Still, Russia's oil output in August exceeded its quotaunder the OPEC+ agreements. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0KO

"Markets will need to see concrete progress on theproduction front, even as the world's economy slows, to sustaingains," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Should oil end Tuesday higher it will be the longest run ofgains since late July but headwinds remain as the U.S.-Chinatrade war rumbles on.

Executives at the annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conferencesaid on Monday they expect oil prices this year to be pressuredby uncertainties surrounding the global economy, the U.S.-Chinatrade war and increasing U.S. supplies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N260271

In the United States, crude stockpiles are likely to havefallen for a fourth consecutive week last week, a preliminaryReuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, thatcrude inventories fell 2.6 million barrels in the week to Sept6. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2603LI

