Oil heavyweights, miners lift FTSE 100 out of losses

Reuters





July 10 (Reuters) - London's main bourse held steady on Wednesday following three sessions in the red as oil majors and miners offered support ahead of testimony from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman, while a profit warning from PageGroup knocked the recruitment sector.

The FTSE 100 index shed initial losses to be up 0.1% by 0750 GMT. The midcap index was 0.1% lower, weighed down by weakness in the local currency ahead of UK GDP data.

Shell and BP provided the biggest boost as crude prices firmed following industry data showing U.S. stockpiles fell far more than expected. Miners added 0.8% as nickel prices scaled a 3-month high on signs of improvement in U.S.-China trade talks. O/R

Recruitment firm PageGroup skidded 14% - its biggest one-day fall in three years - after it said it expects full-year earnings to be at the lower end of market expectations due to slower hiring caused by Brexit uncertainties.

That knocked shares in rivals Hays and Robert Walters by 6.4% and 1.7%, respectively.

The FTSE 250 index, whose constituents earn a major chunk of their earnings in sterling, was also pressured as the pound touched a six-month low against the euro ahead of the economic data and as no-deal Brexit risks persisted.

"Though the monthly UK GDP reading is expected to bounce... it is hard to picture sterling taking too much comfort from that given the dismal, recession-suggesting state of last week's PMIs," Spreadex analyst Connor Campell said.

Pub operator J D Wetherspoon added 3% as it reported higher comparable sales for the 10 weeks to July 7 and kept its full-year expectations unchanged.

Among small-caps, fashion group Superdry shed 3% after earlier falling as much as 10% as a 130 million pound charge for poorly performing stores pushed it into an annual loss.