UPDATE 5-Oil gains on U.S. inventory drawdown, Gulf of Mexico storm



* API shows big U.S. crude inventory fall

* Producers begin evacuating Gulf of Mexico rigs

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 2% onWednesday after industry data showed U.S. inventories fell morethan expected and as major U.S. producers evacuated rigs in theGulf of Mexico before a storm.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures Clc1 climbed $1.28 to $59.11 by 1136 GMT, after hitting a sessionhigh of $59.31.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up $1.42 at $65.58, butbelow a session high of $65.69.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesdayshowed U.S. crude inventories fell by 8.1 million barrels in theweek to July 5 to 461.4 million, compared with analystexpectations for a decrease of 3.1 million barrels. API/S

Official figures from the government's Energy InformationAdministration (EIA) are due later on Wednesday.

Major oil companies began evacuating and shutting inproduction in the Gulf of Mexico after weather forecasts warnedthat a tropical disturbance might become a storm on Wednesday orThursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A1EI

"For all the doom-mongering on the demand front, oil pricesare getting a much-needed kick up the backside this morningcourtesy of Mother Nature," said Stephen Brennock, an analystwith PVM.

Chevron CorpCVX.N , Royal Dutch ShellRDSa.L , BP BP.L and BHP GroupBHP.AX are removing staff from 15 offshoreenergy platforms. Exxon MobilXOM.N said it was "closelymonitoring" the disturbance to determine if its facilities mightbe affected.

The Gulf of Mexico is home to 17% of U.S. crude oil outputwhich stands at around 12 million barrels per day (bpd).

The U.S. and global benchmarks have gained this year as theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and bigproducers such as Russia have curbed output to bolster prices.

The alliance, known as OPEC+, agreed last week to extendtheir supply-cutting deal until March 2020. Tensions aroundIran's nuclear programme and recent incidents involving oiltankers in the Gulf have also supported prices.

"The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United Statesand Iran continue to add a still unquantifiable level ofsupport," said Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen.

The United States will use an emergency meeting of the U.N.nuclear watchdog's board on Wednesday to raise pressure on Iran.Diplomats expect fiery exchanges between the Iranian and U.S.envoys. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24B2ME

Oil prices have been under pressure from uncertainty overthe outlook for global economic growth because of fallout fromthe U.S.-China trade war as well as record oil supply growth.

The EIA on Tuesday revised its U.S. crude oil productionforecast for 2019 to an all-time high of 12.36 million bpd. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0SI

