UPDATE 4-Oil gains on API stockdraw, Gulf of Mexico storm



* Brent, WTI up around 2%

* API shows big U.S. crude inventory fall

* Producers begin evacuating Gulf of Mexico rigs

* Interactive graphic on stockpiles:

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 2% onWednesday after industry data showed U.S. inventories fell morethan expected, while major U.S. producers evacuated rigs in theGulf of Mexico ahead of a storm.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures Clc1 climbed $1.13 to $58.96 by 0947 GMT, after hitting a sessionhigh of $59.18.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up $1.14 at $65.30, downfrom a session high of $65.47.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesdayshowed U.S. crude inventories fell by 8.1 million barrels in theweek to July 5 to 461.4 million, compared with analystexpectations for a decrease of 3.1 million barrels. API/S

Official figures from the government's Energy InformationAdministration (EIA) are due later on Wednesday.

"Prices are finely balanced right now as investors awaitfresh stimulus," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst atFOREX.com. "The stimulus could come in the form of a sharpchange in U.S. crude oil inventories."

Meanwhile big oil companies began evacuating and shutting inproduction in the Gulf of Mexico after weather forecasts warnedthat a tropical disturbance might become a storm later onWednesday or Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A1EI

Chevron CorpCVX.N , Royal Dutch Shell PlcRDSa.L , BP PlcBP.L and BHP Group LtdBHP.AX are removing staff from 15offshore energy platforms. Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N said it was"closely monitoring" the disturbance to determine if itsfacilities might be affected.

The Gulf of Mexico is home to 17% of U.S. crude oil outputwhich stands at around 12 million barrels per day (bpd).

"Assuming that it [the storm] will cause some evacuations,then you would expect it to have a limited short-term impact butperhaps it's a bit too early to say" said Paul Horsnell, head ofcommodities research at Standard Chartered.

The U.S. and global benchmarks have gained this year as theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and bigproducers such as Russia have curbed output to bolster prices.

The alliance, known as OPEC+, agreed last week to extendtheir supply-cutting deal until March 2020. Tensions aroundIran's nuclear programme and recent incidents involving oiltankers have also supported prices.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Britainwould face "consequences" over the seizure of an Iranian oiltanker near the coast of Gibraltar last week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24B1H5

Oil prices have been under pressure from uncertainty overthe outlook for global economic growth because of fallout fromthe U.S.-China trade war as well as record oil supply growth.

The EIA on Tuesday revised its U.S. crude oil productionforecast for 2019 to an all-time high of 12.36 million bpd. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0SI

