Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Oil gains as Middle East Gulf tensions flare, Libya field shut



* Prices gain after Iran seizes British tanker

* Supply outages and cuts also supportive

* But sluggish oil demand outlook weighs (Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates prices)

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose onMonday on concerns that Iran's seizure of a British tanker lastweek may lead to supply disruptions in the Middle East and afterLibya reported the shut down of its largest oil field.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed 85 cents, or 1.4%,at$63.32 a barrel by 0404 GMT. The international benchmark roseby $1 earlier.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up47 cents, or 0.8%, at $56.10 a barrel.

WTI fell over 7% and Brent fell more than 6% last week.

"Falling global demand and rising U.S. stockpileshave helped turn oil charts very bearish, but that may not lastas tensions remain high in the Persian Gulf," Edward Moya,senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said in a note.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had captureda British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf in response toBritain's seizure of an Iranian tanker earlier this month.

The move has increased the fear of potential supplydisruptions in the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of Gulf, through which flows about one-fifth of the world's oil supplies.

Britain was weighing its next moves on Sunday, with few goodoptions apparent as a recording emerged showing that the Iranianmilitary defied a British warship when it boarded and seized theship. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M03O

A senior United States administration official said onFriday the U.S. will destroy any Iranian drones that fly tooclose to its ships.

A day earlier, the U.S. said one of its navy ships had"destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after theaircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had noinformation about losing a drone.

Crude oil supply outages and curbs also helped lift priceshigher.

"Oil prices got a small boost this morning after Libya's(NOC) declared force majeure on Sharara crude loaded at Zawiyaport," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

Libya'sNational Oil Corporation (NOC) declared a forcemajeure on Saturday at the country's largest oilfield, ElSharara, after it was shut down the previous day causing aproduction loss of about 290,000 barrels per day (bpd). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M004

Meanwhile, data late last week showed shipments of crude oilfrom Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, fell to a 1-1/2year low in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J3YE

U.S. energy firms reduced the number of oil rigs operatingfor a third week in a row as drillers follow through on plans tocut spending amid a global supply glut. The United States is nowthe world's largest oil producer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J3YEurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K0L7

Speculative money is flowing back into the oil markets inresponse to the escalating dispute between Iran and the UnitedStates and other western nations playing out in the Gulf watersalong with the signs of falling supply.

Hedge funds and other money managers raised their combinedfutures and option's positions on U.S. crude for a second weekand increased their positions in Brent crude as well, accordingto data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission andthe Intercontinental Exchange. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24K5SQ

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh and Aaron Sheldrick; editing byRichard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger) ((roslan.khasawneh@thomsonreuters.com; ReutersMessaging:roslan.khasawneh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +65 6870 3121))