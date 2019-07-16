Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Oil gains as Iran tensions outweigh U.S. supply boom



* Gulf of Mexico output coming back online after storm

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday astensions in the Middle East outweighed the impact of aresumption of production in the Gulf of Mexico after HurricaneBarry and a boom in U.S. supply from shale oil.

But gains were capped by uncertainty about China's economicprospects after data on Monday showed that growth in the countryslowed to 6.2% from a year earlier, the weakest pace in at least27 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G1EN

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 21 cents at $66.69 abarrel by 1030 GMT. The international benchmark lost 24 cents,or 0.4%, on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose by 19cents to $59.77 a barrel. The U.S. benchmark fell about 1% inthe previous session.

U.S. oil companies on Monday began restoring some of thenearly 74% of production that was shut at platforms in the Gulfof Mexico because of Hurricane Barry. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G0ZH

"Crude oil is having a quiet day today after giving backsome of last week's gains," Saxo Bank commodity strategist OleHansen said.

"U.S. output from the Gulf looks set to increase and ...Barry failed to hit refinery assets along the coast."

Workers were returning to the more than 280 productionplatforms that had been evacuated. It can take several days forfull production to resume.

"You could almost hear the big sigh of relief from oilproducers and refiners in the region as the storm passed withoutcausing significant damage," PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

The storm will probably result in a noticeable decline inU.S. crude oil stocks this week, analysts at Commerzbank said.

The inventory data will be published by the AmericanPetroleum Institute on Tuesday evening, and by the U.S.Department of Energy on Wednesday.

The market was also weighed down by signs of furtherincreases in output from the United States, which has ridden awave of shale oil production to become the world's biggest crudeproducer, ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations isexpected to rise by about 49,000 barrels per day in August, to arecord 8.55 million bpd, the U.S. Energy InformationAdministration said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G0YN

Market activity has started to slow as it tends to in Julyand August, the peak European and U.S. holiday season, Hansensaid.

Tension between the United States and Iran over Tehran'snuclear programme kept the market on edge given the potentialfor a price spike should the situation deteriorate.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on TuesdayTehran would respond to Britain's "piracy" over the seizure ofits oil tanker in Gibraltar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nD5N1XF04S

"The Iranian tension ... still makes any oil bear careful,"Varga said.

