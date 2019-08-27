Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-Oil gains as inventory decline eases recession concerns



(Corrects headline to say decline not build)

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, withU.S. crude gaining 1% after an inventory report showed U.S.stockpiles fell more than expected, helping ease worries abouteconomic growth from the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up by 41 cents, or 0.7%, at $59.92 abarrel by 0121 GMT. West Texas intermediate crude CLc1 was upby 57 cents, or 1.0%, at $55.50 a barrel.

The U.S. government's weekly report is due to be releasedWednesday morning and if official numbers confirm the API datathen it will be the biggest weekly decline in nine weeks. EIA/S

"The mammoth crude inventory draw has, at least for the timebeing, put to rest those U.S. recessionary doom and gloom fearsthat have been hanging over oil markets like a dark cloud," saidStephen Innes, managing partner at Valour Markets.

Still, concerns about global growth amid the raging tradewar between the United States and China are likely to cap gains.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he believedChina was sincere about wanting to reach a deal, while ChineseVice Premier Liu He said China was willing to resolve thedispute through "calm" negotiations.

On Tuesday, however, concerns about trade resurfaced afterChina's foreign ministry that it had not heard of any recenttelephone call between the United States and China on trade, andsaid it hopes Washington can stop its wrong actions and createconditions for talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

Crude oil prices have fallen about 20% from 2019 highsreached in April, partly because of worries that the U.S.-Chinatrade war is hurting the global economy, which could dent demandfor oil.

China'sCommerce Ministry last week said it would imposeadditional tariffs of 5% or 10% on 5,078 products originatingfrom the United States, including crude oil, agriculturalproducts and small aircraft.

In retaliation, Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies tolook at ways to close operations in China and make products inthe United States. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin) ((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-6441-1320;))