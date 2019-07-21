Oil gains as Gulf tanker seizure raises tensions

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday amidhigh tensions in the Middle East after a British tanker wasseized by the Iranian military at the end of last week.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up 51 cents, or 0.8%,at$62.98 a barrel by 0042 GMT. The international benchmark roseto as high as $63.47 earlier.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up15 cents, or 0.3%, at $55.78.

"Falling global demand and rising U.S. stockpileshave helped turn oil charts very bearish, but that may not lastas tensions remain high in the Persian Gulf," Edward Moya,senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said in a note.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had captured aBritish-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf after Britain seized anIranian vessel earlier this month, ratcheting up tensions alonga vital international oil shipping route.

Britain was weighing its next moves on Sunday, with few goodoptions apparent as a recording emerged showing that the Iranianmilitary defied a British warship when it boarded and seized theship three days ago. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M03O

Prime Minister Theresa May's office said she would chair ameeting of Britain's emergency response committee on Mondaymorning to discuss the crisis.

A senior United States administration official said onFriday the U.S. will destroy any Iranian drones that fly tooclose to its ships.

A day earlier, the U.S. said one of its navy ships had"destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after theaircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had noinformation about losing a drone.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) does not expect oilprices to rise significantly because demand is slowing and thereis a glut in global crude markets, the Executive Director FatihBirol said on Friday in public comments.

The IEA is reducing its 2019 oil demand growth forecast to1.1 million barrels per day from 1.2 million bpd due to aslowing global economy, Birol told Reuters in an interview a dayearlier.

