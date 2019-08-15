Quantcast

Oil gains after strong U.S. retail sales help ease recession worries

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices rose on Fridayafter two days of declines, buoyed following data showing a risein U.S. retail sales helped ease some concerns about a recessionin the world's biggest economy.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 31 cents, or 0.5%, at $58.54 abarrel at 0047 GMT, after falling 2.1% on Thursday and 3% theprevious day.

U.S. crude CLc1 was up 43 cents, or 0.8%, at $54.90 abarrel, having fallen 1.4% the previous session and 3.3% onWednesday.

An inverted Treasury yield curve is historically a reliablepredictor of looming recessions.

"The robust U.S. economic data released overnight isproviding some degree of comfort as it suggests a less gloomyU.S. domestic outlook and will walk back some of the moreimmediate recessionary concerns," Stephen Innes, managingpartner at VM Markets, said in a note.

Also helping sentiment were comments from U.S. PresidentDonald Trump that negotiations with China on trade were"productive," suggesting a possible easing of trade frictionsthat have roiled markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

The price of Brent is still up nearly 10% this year thanksto supply cuts led by the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, a groupknown as OPEC+. In July, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil output cutsuntil March 2020 to prop up prices.

A Saudi official on Aug. 8 indicated more steps may becoming, saying "Saudi Arabia is committed to do whatever ittakes to keep the market balanced next year".

But the efforts of OPEC+ have been outweighed by worriesabout the global economy amid the U.S.-China trade dispute anduncertainty over Brexit, as well as rising U.S. stockpiles ofcrude and higher output of U.S. shale oil. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford) ((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-6441-1320;))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar