Oil gains after strong U.S. retail sales help ease recession worries

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices rose on Fridayafter two days of declines, buoyed following data showing a risein U.S. retail sales helped ease some concerns about a recessionin the world's biggest economy.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 31 cents, or 0.5%, at $58.54 abarrel at 0047 GMT, after falling 2.1% on Thursday and 3% theprevious day.

U.S. crude CLc1 was up 43 cents, or 0.8%, at $54.90 abarrel, having fallen 1.4% the previous session and 3.3% onWednesday.

An inverted Treasury yield curve is historically a reliablepredictor of looming recessions.

"The robust U.S. economic data released overnight isproviding some degree of comfort as it suggests a less gloomyU.S. domestic outlook and will walk back some of the moreimmediate recessionary concerns," Stephen Innes, managingpartner at VM Markets, said in a note.

Also helping sentiment were comments from U.S. PresidentDonald Trump that negotiations with China on trade were"productive," suggesting a possible easing of trade frictionsthat have roiled markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

The price of Brent is still up nearly 10% this year thanksto supply cuts led by the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, a groupknown as OPEC+. In July, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil output cutsuntil March 2020 to prop up prices.

A Saudi official on Aug. 8 indicated more steps may becoming, saying "Saudi Arabia is committed to do whatever ittakes to keep the market balanced next year".

But the efforts of OPEC+ have been outweighed by worriesabout the global economy amid the U.S.-China trade dispute anduncertainty over Brexit, as well as rising U.S. stockpiles ofcrude and higher output of U.S. shale oil. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford) ((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-6441-1320;))