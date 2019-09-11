Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil gains after sharp draw in U.S. inventories



* U.S. crude inventories fall by 7.2 mln barrels - API

* Official EIA figures due later on Wednesday

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesdayafter a reported drop in U.S. crude stocks, reversing theprevious session's losses sparked by the departure of U.S.President Donald Trump's hawkish adviser on national security.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 gained 48 cents, or 0.8%, to$62.86 a barrel by 0808 GMT, while West Texas Intermediatefutures CLc1 were up 44 cents, or 0.8%, at $57.84 a barrel.

Oil prices have risen more than 7% this month, supported bydeclines in global inventories and signs of an easing in tradetensions between the United States and China, the world's twolargest economies and energy consumers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621DV

Prices had ended lower on Tuesday on speculation that sanctions-hit Iran could revive its crude exports after Trumpadviser John Bolton, an Iran policy hawk, left his post. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2610W0

But they rebounded after data from the American PetroleumInstitute (API) late on Tuesday showed U.S. crude stocks felllast week by 7.2 million barrels, more than twice the amountanalysts in a Reuters poll had forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZXN04O700API/S

Gasoline stocks also fell sharply, while distillateinventories increased, the API said.

"The API report is quite constructive for the oil market asit points to a tightening domestic oil market in the face offlat production and stronger demand," Dutch bank ING said in anote.

Official inventory numbers will be released by the U.S.Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday. EIA/S

Prices rose earlier this week after Prince Abdulaziz binSalman, Saudi Arabia's new energy minister, said the kingdom'soil policy would not change and a deal with other producers tocut output by 1.2 million barrels per day would be maintained. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Y0R1

Iran's oil exports were slashed by more than 80% due tore-imposed sanctions by the United States after Trump last yearexited a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

