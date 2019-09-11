Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 4-Oil gains after draw in U.S. inventories



* U.S. crude inventories fall by 7.2 mln barrels - API

* Iraq oil min says OPEC to discuss further output cuts

* Official EIA figures due later on Wednesday

* Graphic on inventories: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZYH9NT (Updates throughout)

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesdayafter a reported sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks as OPEC memberIraq said the producer group will discuss whether to deepenoutput cuts.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 gained 74 cents, or 1.25%, to$63.12 a barrel by 0857 GMT, while West Texas Intermediatefutures CLc1 were up 81 cents, or 1.4%, at $58.21 a barrel.

Oil prices have risen more than 7% this month, supported bydeclines in global inventories and signs of an easing in tradetensions between the United States and China, the world's twolargest economies and energy consumers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621DV

Prices rose earlier this week after Prince Abdulaziz binSalman, Saudi Arabia's new energy minister, said oil policywould not change and a deal with other producers to cut outputby 1.2 million barrels per day would be maintained. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Y0R1

But on Wednesday, Iraq's oil minister Thamer Ghadhban saidthe Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries willdiscuss at a ministerial meeting on Thursday whether to deepencuts. The previous OPEC meeting had discussed cuts of 1.6-1.8million barrels per day, he said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nD5N24U00D

Prices rebounded earlier after data from the AmericanPetroleum Institute (API) late on Tuesday showed U.S. crudestocks fell last week by 7.2 million barrels, more than twicethe amount analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZXN04O700API/S

Gasoline stocks also fell sharply, while distillateinventories increased, the API said.

"The API report is quite constructive for the oil market asit points to a tightening domestic oil market in the face offlat production and stronger demand," Dutch bank ING said in anote.

Official inventory numbers will be released by the U.S.Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday. EIA/S

Prices had ended lower on Tuesday on speculation that sanctions-hit Iran could revive its crude exports after thedeparture of U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish adviser onnational security. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2610W0

Iran's oil exports were slashed by more than 80% this yearafter the United States re-imposed sanctions following its exitfrom a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ CHART: Brent oil still targets $64.57L3N2620D1 GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories weekly changes https://tmsnrt.rs/2y7mC9g CHART: U.S. oil may retest resistance at $58.59L3N2620SG GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZYH9NT ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>