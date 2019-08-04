Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-UPDATE 9-Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat



(Corrects weekly price moves in bullet 2, paragraph 6 of Aug. 2report to show that Brent fell 2.5%, not 2.7%, and that WTI fellaround 1%, not 1.2%)

* China warns of retaliation after Trump vows new tariffs

* For the week, Brent lost about 2.5%, while WTI shed about1%.

* U.S. crude June exports hit record high, China resumespurchases

* U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for fifth week in a row -BakerHughes

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained about 3% onFriday a day after recording their biggest daily drop in severalyears on U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to impose moretariffs on Chinese imports.

For the week, crude oil benchmarks recorded a loss.

Washington's new tariffs on China, due to take effect onSept. 1, intensify the trade war between the world's top twoeconomies. Any resulting economic slowdown could hurt crudedemand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

Brent crude LCOc1 futures for October delivery settled at$61.89 a barrel, up $1.39, or 2.3%. The global benchmark slidmore than 7% on Thursday, the steepest daily drop in more thanthree years.

WTI crude CLc1 futures for September delivery settled at$55.66 a barrel, rising $1.71, or 3.17%, after Thursday's nearly8% plunge, the biggest loss in more than four years.

For the week, Brent lost about 2.5%, while WTI shed about1%.

Before Thursday's decline, crude futures had seen a fragilerally supported by steady drawdowns in U.S. inventories butpressured by a shaky global demand outlook.

"The market is still digesting the impact of the tariffs onoil markets, but given China has been taking very little U.S.crude year-to-date, we see little scope for the tariffs todirectly impact market fundamentals," RoboResearch CommoditiesStrategist Ryan Fitzmaurice said in a note.

Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion ofChinese imports and said he could raise tariffs further ifChina's president, Xi Jinping, failed to move more quicklytoward a trade deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

The announcement extends U.S. tariffs to nearly all importedChinese products. China said it would not accept "intimidationor blackmail" and pledged countermeasures. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

China, once the top buyer of U.S. crude, slashed itspurchases last year as the trade war dragged on.

The escalating trade war, however, could push the U.S.Federal Reserve toward more interest rates cuts, which wouldlikely boost oil prices.

"The trade war is going to increase the odds dramaticallythat the Fed is going to have to cut rates again, maybe twicethis year," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Groupin Chicago.

U.S. crude oil exports surged 260,000 barrels per day (bpd)in June to a monthly record of 3.16 million bpd as South Koreabought record volumes and China resumed purchases, data from theU.S. Census Bureau showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Y12T

The market also watched the weekly U.S. oil rig count, anindicator of future production, which fell for a fifth week in arow as most independent producers cut spending even thoughmajors were still pushing ahead with investments in newdrilling. RIG/U

