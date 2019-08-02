Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat

Reuters





By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained about 3% on Friday a day after recording their biggest daily drop in several years on U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports.

For the week, crude oil benchmarks recorded a loss.

Brent crude futures for October delivery settled at $61.89 a barrel, up $1.39, or 2.30%. The global benchmark slid more than 7% on Thursday, the steepest daily drop in more than three years.

WTI crude futures for September delivery settled at $55.66 a barrel, rising $1.71, or 3.17%, after Thursday's nearly 8% plunge, the biggest loss in more than four years.

Before Thursday's decline, crude futures had seen a fragile rally supported by steady drawdowns in U.S. inventories but pressured by a shaky global demand outlook.

"The market is still digesting the impact of the tariffs on oil markets, but given China has been taking very little U.S. crude year-to-date, we see little scope for the tariffs to directly impact market fundamentals," RoboResearch Commodities Strategist Ryan Fitzmaurice said in a note.

China, once the top buyer of U.S. crude, slashed its purchases last year as the trade war dragged on.

The escalating trade war, however, could push the U.S. Federal Reserve toward more interest rates cuts, which would likely boost oil prices.

"The trade war is going to increase the odds dramatically that the Fed is going to have to cut rates again, maybe twice this year," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

