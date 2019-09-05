Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 8-Oil gains 1% on drop in U.S. crude stocks, trade optimism



* U.S. crude inventories dropped more than expected in week-EIA

* China, U.S. to hold trade talks in October

* OPEC-led supply cuts support, but output rises in August (Updates prices and adds analyst comment)

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied about 1% onThursday on a sharp decrease in U.S. crude inventories andinvestor hopes of progress in resolving the U.S.-China tradefeud.

Global benchmark Brent crude gained 66 cents, or 1.1%,to$61.36 a barrel by 1:33 p.m. EDT (17:33 GMT). U.S. West TexasIntermediate (WTI) crude added 57 cents, or 1%, to $56.83 abarrel.

U.S. crude, along with gasoline and distillate inventories,fell last week. Crude stocks dropped 4.8 million barrels, whichwas more than the 2.5 million barrel draw analysts had expected, the Energy Information Administration said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25W0WZ

Net U.S. crude imports, however, rose last week by 934,000barrels per day.

"It's definitely a bullish report all around," said BobYawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. "A bigimport number would usually be bearish, but it didn't seem todent the bullish end to the equation."

The volume of U.S. crude oil in storage should decrease incoming weeks before reversing course with the end of peakdriving season and the start of significant refinery maintenancework, said Andrew Lipow, president at Lipow Oil Associates inHouston.

Crude prices had gained more than 4% on Wednesday aspositive Chinese economic data sparked a wider market rally.

On Thursday, China said Beijing and Washington had agreed tohold high-level trade talks in early October, which helped boostprices as investors hoped for an easing of the trade war betweenthe world's two top economies that has taken a toll on globalgrowth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

However, the market remained cautious than any deal wouldcome together soon, limiting the oil rally.

"I think the market across the board has built in as muchhopefulness as they can about the U.S.-China trade war," saidJohn Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York.

The prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute has been a dampeneron oil prices, but Brent is still up about 12% this year, helpedby production cuts led by the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia.

Nonetheless, both OPEC and Russia boosted production inAugust, according to a Reuters survey and Russian energyministry figures, weighing on prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2KLurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0KO

Also putting downward pressure on prices has been mountingevidence of slowing economic growth worldwide, which hasprompted analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand growth.

BP BP.L Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary told Reuterson Wednesday that global oil demand was expected to grow by lessthan 1 million barrels per day in 2019, a slowdown from previousyears. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V4RT (Additional reporting by Alex Lawler and Aaron Sheldrick,Jessica Resnick-Ault and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing byDavid Evans, Mark Potter, David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman) ((Laila.kearney@thomsonreuters.com; (917) 809-0054))