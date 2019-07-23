Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 9-Oil flat, Brent around $63/bbl as demand concerns weigh



* U.S. crude inventories expected to fall for 6th week

* Prices pressured as IMF lowers global growth forecasts

* GRAPHIC: Iran seizes tanker https://tmsnrt.rs/2O646ZX (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments,adds Reuters poll on U.S. crude inventories)

HOUSTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices were largely flataround $63 a barrel on Tuesday as expectations of lower U.S.crude supplies were offset by weaker demand forecasts and thefull restart of Libya's largest oil field.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 9 cents to $63.35 a barrel by 12:28p.m. CDT (1728 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 21 cents at $56.43.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely fell for a sixthconsecutive week, dropping by 4 million barrels, an extendedReuters poll showed on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O3QZ

"We're oversupplied big here in the United States, and theglobal demand situation is not all that good," said RobertYawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

In the week ended July 12, U.S. commercial crude stocks were455.9 million barrels, almost 45 million barrels above levelsthis time last year, according to U.S. government data.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut itsforecast for global growth, warning that further U.S.-Chinatariffs or a disorderly exit for Britain from the European unioncould weaken investment and disrupt supply chains. L2N24O0O8

"It was a reminder of what the oil market is staring down,with demand contracting," said John Kilduff, a partner at AgainCapital LLC in New York. "That's what's been holding backprices."

On Sunday, Goldman Sachs lowered its 2019 oil demandprojection, joining other forecasters. IEA/M

The International Energy Agency said global supply remainsplentiful due to strong growth in output from the United Statesand other non-OPEC producers.

Oil may find more support if forecasts are correct foranother drop in U.S. crude inventories. EIA/SThe AmericanPetroleum Institute, an industry group, releases its inventoryreport Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S.government's official figures are due Wednesday morning.

The full restart of Libya's largest oil field also pressuredprices, which had rallied a day earlier on concerns of supplydisruptions in the heavily trafficked Strait of Hormuz,following Iran's capture of a British oil tanker. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O4X7urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M03O

Middle East tensions have periodically bolstered prices asthe United States has aimed to cut off Iran's oil exports. Alsoadding support have been supply cuts led by the Organization ofthe Petroleum Exporting Countries.

"The situation with Iran seems contained for now, andLibya's full supply is coming back," said Bill Baruch, presidentat Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. (Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Koustav Samanta;Editing by Susan Fenton and David Gregorio) ((Collin.eaton@thomsonreuters.com; 713-210-8509))