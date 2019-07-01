Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut



* Saudi, Russia, Iran, Iraq endorse pact to extend supplycuts

* Saudi Arabia's Falih says deal likely to be extended by 9months

* Falih says no additional cuts required

* World crude oil output, demand https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZIjBbe

* U.S. oil production https://tmsnrt.rs/2Ino66i (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices were up on Monday asOPEC and its allies looked on track to extend supply cuts untilat least the end of 2019 at their meeting in Vienna this week.

Brent crude futures LCoc1 for September delivery rose ashigh as $66.75 a barrel and were up $1.89 at $66.63 a barrel by0957 GMT. The August delivery contract closed at $66.55 a barrelon Friday.

U.S. crude futures for August CLc1 climbed $1.67 to $60.14a barrel, after earlier hitting their highest in over five weeksat $60.28.

Iran - under U.S. sanctions alongside OPEC ally Venezuela - on Monday joined top producers Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia insupporting a policy aimed at propping up the price of crude amida weakening global economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2410GF

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, meet onMonday and Tuesday to discuss supply cuts amid surging U.S.output.

"Clearly, the producer group is more than willing tosacrifice market share for a balanced market. The prize of thissacrifice is there for everyone to see: the two main crude oilfutures contracts are up more than $1.50 a barrel this morning,"PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he hadagreed with Saudi Arabia to extend existing output cuts of 1.2million barrels per day (bpd) by six to nine months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2400JV

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the deal wouldmost likely be extended by nine months and no deeper reductionswere needed.

"If Russia, Saudi Arabia and the other key OPEC members keepproduction at the levels they produced in H1-19 they will ensurethat the global oil market is not flowing over. They will onlyhave to pay a small restraint while reaping a nice oil price of$60-70 a barrel," said SEB's Bjarne Schieldrop.

"OPEC as a whole is losing market share. But this burden isnot evenly distributed as it is Venezuela and Iran who aretaking almost all the pain."

Oil prices have come under renewed pressure in recent monthsfrom rising U.S. supplies and a slowing global economy.

U.S. crude oil output in April rose to a fresh monthlyrecord of 12.16 million bpd, according to the U.S. EnergyInformation Administration, even though shale production growthlikely peaked last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Z0Z2urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23V1BR

Meanwhile, financial markets were buoyed by a thawing ofU.S.-China relations after leaders of the world's two largesteconomies agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

However, Citi analysts were sceptical that both sides canreach a deal soon.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC: World crude oil production and demand by region https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZFAZ0e GRAPHIC: U.S. oil production https://tmsnrt.rs/2Ino7XU ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>