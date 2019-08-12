Oil Falls on Worries of an Economic Slowdown

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, tracking weakness in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which fell on renewed trade war fears between the U.S. and China. Investors seeking safer havens assets, pushed the Japanese yen and U.S. government bond prices higher.

WTI and Brent futures are both weaker in morning trading, but off morning lows of $53.55 and $57.85, respectively. Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic slid amid worries about an economic slowdown and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, which has reduced demand for commodities. On Friday, the EIA lowered its oil demand growth estimates for 2019/2020 and said those could go lower if the US-China trade conflict drags on, is also continuing to weigh on sentiment. Meanwhile, the EIA Drilling Productivity Report will provide updated U.S. shale oil production estimates for August and September.

Natural gas futures are off ~0.5%, weighed down by weakness in the crude complex, despite near-term heat in the South which is expected to boost cooling demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Saturday) Reuters - Iraq's oil ministry said that it was still in talks with U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil over a major deal to improve the country's southern oil infrastructure. A deal with Britain's BP and Italy's Eni was over the building of two seabed oil pipelines for Iraq's southern exports through the Gulf, and was not part of the $53 billion 30-year southern mega-project, the ministry said. The lack of an agreement with Exxon so far did not mean negotiations were over or that Exxon has been excluded from the project, it said in a statement.

(Late Friday) Reuters - ExxonMobil said it was working with regulatory and response agencies to prepare for the return of Canada's Hibernia oil platform to production after a spill in mid-July. Return to production date will be determined during continued discussions with authorities.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Varo Energy said it agreed to increase its stake in a major refining complex in Germany to up to 55% by buying shares from oil major BP . Varo currently holds 45 percent of the Bayernoil complex while BP holds 10%. Bayernoil consists of two plants - Vohburg and Neustadt - with a combined capacity of 220,000 barrels per day. Italy's Eni and Russia's Rosneft hold the remaining interests.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras sold stakes in a set of oilfields known as Polo Macau, located in the country's Potiguar Basin, to SPE 3R Petroleum for $191.1 million. The company said the fields - both onshore and offshore - are already under production. The company also said it has started the sale process of stakes it has in 11 mature offshore oilfields in the Campos Basin, a set of assets known as Polo Garoupa.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell plans to finish the overhaul of the coker at its 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery by August 15. The 25,000 bpd coker was shut a month ago for the overhaul. A gas olefins unit shut in Shell's adjoining chemical plant is scheduled to restart before the coker comes back online.

U.S. E&PS

KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas to 'Sector Weight' from 'Overweight.'

Press Release - Gulfport Energy announced that Quentin R. Hicks will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reporting to David M. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hicks will assume his new duties on August 26, 2019. Gulfport conducted a formal search for this position led by a leading national executive search firm.

Evercore ISI resumed coverage of Occidental Petroleum with 'In Line.'

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Surge Energy announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company reported the following: Adjusted funds flow in Q2/19 was $50.7 million, an increase of 31 percent as compared to Q2/18 at $38.6 million; Cash flow from operating activities in Q2/19 was $45.8 million, an increase of 36 percent as compared to Q2/18 at $33.7 million; The Company's operating netback increased by six percent, to $31.24 per boe in Q2/19, from $29.46 per boe in Q2/18; The Company's operating expenses for Q2/19 were $14.43 per boe and net operating expenses were $14.03 per boe, compared to 2019 guidance of $14.95 - $15.45 per boe; The Company generated $17.7 million of adjusted funds flow in the quarter in excess of exploration and development expenditures and dividends paid, and; the company paid dividends of $7.9 million in Q2/19, representing 15 percent of Q2/19 adjusted funds flow. Surge also announced the promotion of Mr. Jared Ducs to the office of Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective August 9, 2019. Mr. Ducs has been the Vice President, Finance, of Surge since August 16, 2018, and has been with Surge for over 9 years.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded CES Energy Solutions to 'Strong Buy' from 'Buy.'

RBC Capital Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions to 'Outperform' from 'Sector Perform.'

TD Securities downgraded Enerflex to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'

Press Release - Woodside Energy (Senegal) BV awarded Halliburton nine conditional contracts for drilling and completion services for SNE Field Development Phase 1 offshore Senegal. The drilling campaign, which is due to start in late 2020 or early 2021, is for drilling and completing 18 wells with up to eight optional wells over an estimated 3-4 year term. The contracts awarded include drilling, logging, cementing, lower completions, e-line/slick line, coiled tubing and well testing services.

Press Release - McDermott International announced it has been awarded a sizeable contract by PetroLogistics ll LLC to perform the front-end engineering design (FEED) services for a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facility planned for the U.S. Gulf Coast. Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will assist in the development of a PDH plant to be constructed on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The plant has a design basis of 500 KTA.

Susquehanna Financial Group upgraded National Oilwell Varco to 'Positive' from 'Neutral.'

Press Release - Natural Gas Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $10 million of its outstanding shares of common stock. The repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2020, subject to earlier termination of the program by the Board of Directors. As of July 29, 2019, the Company had approximately 13,226,971 common shares outstanding.

(Business Wire) - Nine Energy Service reported second quarter 2019 revenues of $237.5 million, net income of $6.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $38.0 million. Second quarter basic earnings per share was $0.21. Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income D was $8.8 million, or $0.30 adjusted basic earnings per share. The Company reported second quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $38.0 million and a second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin A of approximately 16%. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company generated ROIC of 7%. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $11.5 million compared to $5.9 million during the first quarter, an increase of approximately 95%.

REFINERS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Phillips 66 restarted the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 253,600-barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery following a month-long shutdown, said sources familiar with plant operations. Phillips 66 issued a statement saying it had no comment. The 120,000-bpd FCCU was originally supposed to be shut for a few days when the entire refinery was taken down as a precaution on July 10 ahead of Hurricane Barry. But malfunctions developed during restart attempts on the unit, leading to weeks of repairs on the FCCU, the sources said.

MLPS & PIPELINES

CIBC Capital Markets upgraded Inter Pipeline to 'Outperformer' from 'Neutral.'

UBS Equities upgraded ONEOK to 'Buy' from 'Neutral.'

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were lower mirroring European shares, amid ongoing worries that a prolonged U.S.-China trade war could tip top economies into recession. Asian equities mostly ended in the green. The Japanese yen hit its highest in nearly a year and a half against the dollar, while gold edged up holding above the $1,500 level. Crude prices fell on concerns over global oil demand.

