UPDATE 9-Oil falls on possibility of Iran exports resuming after Trump fires hard-line adviser



* Trump fires Bolton, a hard-line adviser and ardent Iranhawk

* New Saudi energy minister: OPEC+ alliance staying for longterm

* POLL-U.S. crude inventories likely fell for fourthstraight week

* U.S. crude oil stocks fall 7.2 mln bbls last week-API

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower onTuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump fired nationalsecurity adviser John Bolton, who took a strident stance againstIran, raising speculation of a return of Iranian crude exportsto the market.

Saudi Arabia's new energy minister's assurances of continuedoutput cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum ExportingCountries and its allies, however, supported the market.

Brent LCOc1 settled at $62.38 a barrel, shedding 21cents, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures CLc1 finished 45 cents, or 0.8%, lower at $57.40 a barrel.

Oil prices inched higher in post-settlement trade afterindustry data showed a much larger-than-expected fall in U.S.crude inventories. EIA/S

U.S. crude stocks fell 7.2 million barrels last week, morethan analysts' expectations for 2.7 million-barrel draw, datafrom industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZXN04O700 Official figures will be released on Wednesday.

Trump abruptly fired Bolton amid disagreements over how tohandle foreign policy challenges such as North Korea, Iran,Afghanistan and Russia. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2610UR

"The market took that as a sign that the Trumpadministration may become less hawkish on Iran, open the talksand the possibility of the return of Iranian oil," said PhilFlynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Iran's crude oil exports were slashed by more than 80% dueto re-imposed sanctions by the United States after Trump exitedlast year Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. In May,Washington ended sanction waivers given to importers of Iranianoil, aiming to cut Tehran's exports to zero. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4B7

The market was further pressured by the U.S. EnergyInformation Administration's (EIA) lowering of its spot crudeoil price forecasts, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futuresat Mizuho.

In its latest monthly Short Term Energy Outlook, the EIAreduced its forecast for spot West Texas Intermediate crudeprices for 2019 to an average of $56.31 per barrel from $57.87in its August report.

The EIA also reduced its forecast for spot Brent prices for2019 to an average of $63.39 per barrel from $65.15.

Oil prices were higher earlier in the session after PrinceAbdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's new energy minister and alongtime member of the Saudi delegation to OPEC and its allies,said the kingdom's policy would not change and a global deal tocut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day would bemaintained. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Y0R1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2602BU

He added that the so-called OPEC+ alliance, which includesnon-OPEC producers such as Russia, would be in place for thelong term.

The OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC),which reports on compliance with the cuts, is due to meet onThursday in Abu Dhabi.

Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast on 2019 oil demand growthto 1 million bpd, down 100,000 bpd, but left its 2020 demandgrowth estimate broadly unchanged at 1.4 million bpd. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2611YJ

"Our oil supply-demand outlook for 2020 calls for additionalOPEC production cuts to keep inventories near normal," Goldmananalysts wrote in a note.

