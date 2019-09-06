Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil falls but remains set for weekly gain on U.S.-China diplomacy



* Brent on track for fourth weekly gain

* WTI set for second weekly increase

By Noah Browning

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday asU.S.-China trade tensions continued to weigh on sentimentdespite recent diplomatic progress.

Brent crude was down 45 cents, or 0.7%, at $60.50 a barrelby 1025 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down49 cents, or 0.9%, at $55.81.

Brent is still set to register its fourth consecutive weeklygain while U.S. crude is on track for a second weekly rise.

Beijing and Washington on Thursday agreed to hold high-leveltalks in early October. The news cheered investors hoping for anend to a trade war that has brought tit-for-tat tariffs betweenthe world's two biggest economies, chipping away at economicgrowth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

The prolonged dispute has had a dampening effect on oilprices, though they have risen over the year thanks partly toproduction cuts led by the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries and Russia to drain inventories.

However, analysts warn that market fundamentals remainbearish and depend heavily on a resolution to the U.S.-Chinatrade saga.

"If trade tensions escalate further, oil demand growth maysoften even more, requiring much lower prices," UBS oil analystGiovanni Staunovo said in a note analysing oil market trends for2020.

"On the other hand, unexpected supply disruptions in theMiddle East or a surprise production cut by OPEC and its alliesmay push oil prices higher."

U.S. crude and product inventories fell last week, withcrude drawing down for a third consecutive week despite a jumpin imports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. EIA/S

Crude stocks dropped 4.8 million barrels, nearly doubleanalyst expectations, to 423 million barrels, their lowest levelsince October last year.

Oil prices on Thursday soared more than 2% after the EIAreport, though they gradually trimmed gains on investor doubtsover the chances that the trade talks will yield results.

"There is still no getting away from lingering demand-sideconcerns," said Stephen Brennock, of oil broker PVM.

"Consequently, any looming upside potential will be built onwobbly foundations so long as the U.S. and China continue to dobattle on the trade front."

In another sign of a possible global economic slowdown, datareleased on Friday showed German industrial output fellunexpectedly in July, putting Europe's biggest economy at riskof falling into recession in the third quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25X14L

European markets slipped from one-month highs and the upbeatmood brought on by potential U.S.-China trade talks seemed tofade as markets awaited U.S. jobs data later on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X1V2

