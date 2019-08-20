Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Oil falls but losses capped by hopes of easing trade tensions



* U.S. softens stance on Huawei buying tech components

* Global equities markets rally

* OPEC sees bearish oil market for rest of 2019 (Updates prices)

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday onpersistent concerns over future demand, but losses were cappedby optimism U.S.-China trade tensions will ease and hopes majoreconomies will take stimulus measures to ward off a possibleeconomic slowdown.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 51 cents at $59.23 a barrel by1339 GMT, while U.S. crude CLc1 was down 73 cents at $55.48 abarrel. Both contracts had traded in positive territory earlierin the session.

The United States said it would extend a reprieve thatpermits China'sHuawei TechnologiesHWT.UL to buy componentsfrom U.S. companies, signalling a slight softening of the tradeconflict between the world's two largest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

"The U.S.-China trade spat has been at the centre of the oilmarket demise, which has sent the global economy to the brink ofrecession and negatively impacted oil demand forecasts," StephenInnes, managing partner at VM Markets, said in a note.

Concerns over the overall level of demand for oil continueto weigh on crude prices. The Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries cut its forecast for global oil demandgrowth in 2019 by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.10 millionbpd and indicated the market would be in slight surplus in 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C2OR

A rally in equity markets around the world on growingexpectations that global economies will take action againstslowing growth also gave oil prices a floor. MKTS/GLOB

China's new lending reference rate was set slightly lower onTuesday after the central bank announced interest rate reformsdesigned to reduce corporate borrowing costs, while in Germanythere were also positive moves.

Germany's coalition government said it would be prepared toditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debt to counter apossible recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0F6

"China's announcement of key interest rate reforms over theweekend has driven expectations of an imminent reduction incorporate borrowing costs," Cantor Fitzgerald said in a note.

Traders were also watching for signs of tension in theMiddle East after the United States described as unfortunate therelease of an Iranian tanker at the centre of a confrontationbetween Iran and Washington, warning Greece and Mediterraneanports against helping the vessel. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F14O (Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in SingaporeEditing by Jon Boyle and David Holmes) ((Jessica.Jaganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3822; ReutersMessaging: jessica.jaganathan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;Twitter: https://twitter.com/j3ssi3))