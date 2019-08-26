Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 9-Oil falls as U.S.-Iran optimism faces U.S.-China trade deal hopes



* Stage being set for Iran-U.S. summit to find deal - Macron

* Trump comments may signal easing of trade row

* Chinese top negotiator hopes for 'calm' negotiations (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower onMonday on the outlook for increased supply of Iranian crudeafter France's president lifted hopes for a deal betweenWashington and Tehran, but losses were limited by growing hopesthat the United States and China could make a deal to end theirtrade war.

Brent crude LCOc1 lost 33 cents to $59.01 a barrel by 1:07p.m. EDT (1707 GMT), after hitting a session high of $60.17.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell23 cents to $53.94 a barrel, after reaching $55.26 a barrel.

Prices fell after French President Emmanuel Macron saidpreparations were underway for a meeting between IranianPresident Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald Trump in thecoming weeks to find a solution to a nuclear standoff. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M3O9

Trump last year abandoned Iran's 2015 nuclear deal withworld powers, arguing that he wanted a bigger deal that not onlylimited Iran's atomic work, but also reined in its support forproxies in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, and curbed itsballistic missile program.

Trump also tightened sanctions on Iran in May to try tochoke off its oil exports.

"Now the market is pondering the possibility that we'll seea flood or Iranian oil come onto the market if there's progressmade," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group inChicago. "We have to be admittedly cautious because we've heardof deals one minute only to be tweeted down the next minute."

Buoying prices, Trump said after a G7 summit of worldleaders in Biarritz, France, that he believed China was sincereabout wanting to reach a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talkswith Washington, said China was willing to resolve the disputethrough "calm" negotiations and opposed any increase in tradetensions.

Oil prices have fallen about 20% from a 2019 high reached inApril in part because of worries that the U.S.-China tradeconflict is hurting the global economy, which could dent demandfor oil.

China'sCommerce Ministry said last week it would imposeadditional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 productsoriginating from the United States, including crude oil,agricultural products and small aircraft. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J301

In retaliation, Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies tolook at ways to close operations in China and make products inthe United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01I

SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said the oil market wasworried about "the secondary global growth effects of an upwardsspiralling trade war between China and the U.S.."

"The second concern for the oil market is that ... China isnow ready to wrestle with the U.S. in the global space of oil.

