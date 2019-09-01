Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Oil falls as U.S., China add more tariffs in trade war



* U.S. imposes 15% tariffs on range of Chinese goods

* China levies tariffs on U.S. oil for first time

* Graphic on U.S. oil rig count: https://tmsnrt.rs/2XdttIW

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices were lower on Mondayafter new tariffs imposed by the United States and China cameinto force, raising concerns about a further hit to globalgrowth and demand for crude.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 27 cents, or 0.5%, at $58.98 abarrel by 0324 GMT, while U.S. oil CLc1 was down 2 cents at$55.083 at barrel.

The United States began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions - as China put new duties on U.S. crude,the latest escalation in a bruising trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

U.S. President Donald Trump said the sides would still meetfor talks later this month.

Trump, writing on Twitter, said his goal was to reduce U.S.reliance on China and he again urged American companies to findalternate suppliers outside China.

Beijing's levy of 5% on U.S. crude marks the first time thefuel had been targeted since the world's two largest economiesstarted their trade war more than a year ago. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M0V8

"The trade and tariff overhang is inescapable for oilmarkets, so while trade uncertainties persist, it will bedifficult for oil to shrug off concerns about the threat toglobal demand," said Stephen Innes, APAC market strategist atAxiTrader.

South Korea's exports tumbled in August for a ninthconsecutive month, on sluggish demand from its biggest buyer,China, and depressed prices of computer chips globally,government data showed on Sunday.

The bleak data clouded the outlook for Asia's fourth-largesteconomy as a brewing trade dispute with Japan emerged as a newrisk on top of the prolonged U.S.-China trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S1FR

Elsewhere, oil output from members of the Organization ofthe Petroleum Exporting Countries rose in August for the firstmonth this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeriaoutweighed restraint by top exporter Saudi Arabia and lossescaused by U.S. sanctions on Iran, a Reuters survey found. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2KL

In the United States, energy companies cut drilling rigs fora ninth month in a row to the lowest level since January lastyear. RIG/U

