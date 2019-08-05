Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 7-Oil falls as trade war concerns hit demand outlook



* Trade war worries put growth concerns back in focus

* Trump threatens more tariffs if China fails to act quickly

* Mideast tensions support oil; Iran captures another tanker (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, comments;changes byline, new dateline, previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday onglobal growth concerns after U.S. President Donald Trump lastweek threatened China with more tariffs, which could limit crudedemand from the world's two biggest buyers.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell $1.29 to $60.60 a barrel, a2.1 percent loss by (1534 GMT).

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell40 cents to $55.26 a barrel, a 0.7 percent loss.

WTI futures found some support from a draw in inventories atthe Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub. Stocks fell nearly 2.4million barrels in the week to Aug. 2, traders said citing datafrom market intelligence firm Genscape. The front-month WTIcontract traded at a premium of 9 cents to the second-month CLc1-CLc2 , the highest since April.

"The escalation in the U.S.-China trade is another negativefor the oil demand outlook, as the fallout from the spatcontinues to greatly impact the Asian economic region, which iskey to the oil demand outlook," said John Kilduff, partner atAgain Capital Management.

Both crude benchmarks plummeted by more than 7% lastThursday to their lowest level in about seven weeks afterTrump's announcement, before recovering somewhat to leave Brentdown 2.5% on the week and U.S. crude 1% lower.

Trade war worries hit global equities again on Monday, whilestoking a rally in safe-haven assets including the Japanese yen,core government bonds and gold. MKTS/GLOB

Trump last week said he would impose a 10% tariff on $300billion of Chinese imports starting on Sept. 1 and said he couldraise duties further if China's President Xi Jinping failed tomove more quickly towards a trade deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

The announcement extends U.S. tariffs to nearly all importedChinese products. China on Friday vowed to fight back againstTrump's decision, a move that ended a month-long trade truce.

On Monday, China let the yuan tumble beyond the 7-per-dollarlevel for the first time in more than a decade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2511F0

A lower yuan raises the cost of dollar-denominated oilimports in China, the world's biggest crude oil importer.

Signs of rising oil exports from the United States alsopressured prices on Monday. U.S. shipments surged by 260,000barrels per day (bpd) in June to a monthly record of 3.16million bpd, U.S. Census Bureau data showed on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Y12T

Lending some support to prices, Iran's seizure of an Iraqioil tanker raised concerns about potential Middle East supplydisruptions in the Gulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N250097

Iran will no longer tolerate "maritime offences" in theStrait of Hormuz, its foreign minister said on Monday.