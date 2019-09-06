Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 6-Oil falls as sluggish U.S. jobs growth adds to demand fears



* U.S. job growth slows for seventh month, more thanexpected

* Brent set for fourth weekly gain, WTI for second weeklyincrease

* Coming Up: U.S. rig count at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) (Updates prices, adds U.S. jobs report, commentary; Changesbyline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Collin Eaton

HOUSTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Friday asU.S.-China trade tensions and a disappointing U.S. jobs reportstoked concerns about sluggish crude demand growth.

The early September end of driving season in the UnitedStates, the world's largest oil consumer, and the coming startof refinery maintenance season is also weighing on crude pricesand demand, analysts said.

Brent crude was down 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $60.71 a barrelby 10:56 a.m. CDT (1556 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate(WTI) crude fell 52 cents, or 0.9%, to $55.78.

U.S. job growth in August slowed for the seventh month in arow, with nonfarm payrolls expanding by 130,000, about 28,000less than economists polled by Reuters had forecast for theworld's top oil consumer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

"Oil is under pressure given the disappointing U.S. jobsreport that came out and due to revisions of economic data thatcould weigh on demand growth prospects," said Andy Lipow,president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Global oil demand could grow by just 900,000 barrels per day(bpd) in 2019 and 2020, UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo saidin a note analysing oil market trends.

Other forecasts of oil demand growth have been reduced toaround 1 million bpd, down from earlier predictions of about 1.3million bpd, analysts said.

The prolonged trade dispute between the United States andChina, the world's second-largest oil consumer, has had adampening effect on oil prices, though they have risen over theyear thanks partly to production cuts led by the Organization ofthe Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia to draininventories.

Beijing and Washington on Thursday agreed to hold high-leveltalks in early October. The news cheered investors hoping for anend to a trade war that has brought tit-for-tat tariffs betweenthe world's two biggest economies, chipping away at economicgrowth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

"If trade tensions escalate further, oil demand growth maysoften even more, requiring much lower prices," Staunovo said,forecasting Brent to trade around $55 a barrel next year.

Brent was still set to register its fourth consecutiveweekly gain, rising 0.56%, while U.S. crude was up 1.4%, ontrack for a second weekly rise, boosted mainly due toWednesday's upbeat economic data from China, the world'ssecond-largest oil consumer and largest importer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2EK

WTI had an additional boost after the Energy InformationAdministration (EIA) said on Thursday that U.S. crudeinventories last week fell sharply - nearly double expectations- and for a third consecutive week. EIA/S

Oil prices soared more than 2% after the EIA report, thoughthey gradually trimmed gains on investor doubts over the chancesthat the trade talks will yield results.

"We're leaving the U.S. driving season," said Robert Yawger,director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. "It's a veryvulnerable position. The biggest worry is concerns about demandgrowth and that's a function of the trade war."

U.S. crude production remains close to weekly record highs,despite a record-tying nine months of cuts in the number of rigsdrilling for oil. RIG/U

The latest weekly U.S. rig count, usually an indicator offuture production, is due at about 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC: U.S. petroleum inventories https://tmsnrt.rs/2XlX17b TECHNICAL CHART: U.S. oil may test support at $55.74L3N25X0O2 TECHNICAL CHART: Brent oil may hover below $61.54L3N25X0B ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>