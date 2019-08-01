Oil Falls as Dollar Strengthens After Fed Rate Cut

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking weaker oil prices , while WTI crude front-month prices trade lower by 2% after the run-up earlier this week in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate reduction. Additionally, earnings continued to pour in across the E&P, refiner, oilfield services, driller and rig tech groups.

WTI crude oil futures are lower by 2%, while Brent futures dropped below $65, and notched their first daily decline in six sessions. "A relatively upbeat mood in risky assets took a spectacular U-turn after last night's Fed decision," Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said. "The dollar started to strengthen and equities and oil went into a kind of meltdown mode."

Natural gas futures remained firm, adding onto yesterday's gains amid forecasts for warming weather heading into mid-August. EIA weekly storage data is expected to show a build of 57 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and nineteen cents ($1.19) per share, payable September 10, 2019, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business August 19, 2019.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP 's oil output at its projects in Azerbaijan declined to 542,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2019 from 596,000 bpd a year earlier. In the first six months of 2019, the company produced 13 million tonnes of oil in Azerbaijan, down from 15 million tonnes in the same period of 2018 and 0.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of associated gas, down from 1.1 bcm a year earlier.

Press Release - BP and China's Didi Chuxing announced they have agreed to form a new joint venture to build electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in China, the world's largest market for electric vehicles. The new joint venture plans to develop a network of EV charging hubs across the country.

Press Release - The National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Eni announced the completion of Phase 2 of the Bahr Essalam offshore gas project, a joint venture between the two companies operated by NOC subsidiary Mellitah Oil & Gas Company (MOG).

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell announced the commencement of trading in the next tranche of its share buyback programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. In the next tranche, the company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with a broker to enable the purchase of A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares for a period up to and including October 28, 2019. The aggregate maximum consideration for the purchase of A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares under the next tranche is $2.75 billion. The company's intention is to buy back at least $25 billion of its shares by the end of 2020, subject to further progress with debt reduction and oil price conditions.

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell reported 2nd Quarter 2019 and Half Year unaudited results. Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter 2019 was $11.0 billion and included positive working capital movements of $0.6 billion. Compared with the second quarter 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower earnings, partly offset by reduced cash margining outflows on commodity derivatives. This also included a positive impact of $1.0 billion related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.8 billion. Shell launched the next tranche of the share buyback programme, with a maximum aggregate consideration of $2.75 billion in the period up to and including October 28, 2019. In aggregate, since the launch of the share buyback programme, almost 294 million A ordinary shares have been bought back for cancellation for a consideration of $9.25 billion.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Antero Resources released its second quarter 2019 financial and operational results. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Antero reported GAAP net income of $42 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $136 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Loss was $66 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2018, or $0.01 per diluted share.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Apache announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2019. The company reported a quarterly loss of $360 million or $0.96 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019. These results include a number of items outside of core earnings that are typically excluded by the investment community in their published earnings estimates. When adjusted for items that impact the comparability of results, Apache's second-quarter earnings were $41 million or $0.11 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $856 million. Adjusted EBITDAX was $994 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Concho Resources reported financial and operating results for second-quarter 2019. Net loss for second-quarter 2019 was $97 million, or $0.48 per share, compared with net income of $137 million, or $0.92 per share, for second-quarter 2018. Excluding certain non-cash and special items, second-quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $139 million, or $0.69 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $185 million, or $1.24 per share, for second-quarter 2018. Special items for the quarter included a non-cash asset impairment charge of $868 million to the carrying value of the Company's New Mexico Shelf assets. During the quarter, Concho generated adjusted EBITDAX of $717 million, compared with $592 million for second-quarter 2018. Cash flow from operating activities was $779 million for the quarter, including $111 million in working capital changes. Operating cash flow before working capital changes (non-GAAP) was $668 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Concho Resources and Solaris Water Midstream, LLC announced the formation of a strategic joint venture focused on optimizing produced water logistics at scale in the Northern Delaware Basin. The joint venture includes a long-term produced water management agreement between Concho and Solaris Water.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced its 2019 second-quarter results, reporting net income attributable to common stockholders of $173.4 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of 2019 was $55.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of 2019 was $153.2 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Matador Resources reported second quarter 2019 net income (GAAP basis) of $36.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, a sequential increase from a net loss of $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, and a year-over-year decrease from net income of $59.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $34.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, a sequential increase from $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, and a year-over-year decrease from $46.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization and certain other items was $144.1 million, a sequential increase from $124.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and a year-over-year increase from $137.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Occidental Petroleum announced net and core income for the second quarter of 2019 of $635 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, and $729 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, respectively. Net and core income for the first quarter of 2019 were $631 million, or $0.84 per diluted share. Second quarter pre-tax non-core items of $107 million include Anadarko acquisition-related transaction and debt financing fees.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Ecopetrol S.A. announced that it formed a joint venture with Occidental Petroleum to develop 97,000 net acres of Occidental's Midland Basin properties in the Permian Basin.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - SRC Energy reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The company reported revenues of $162.6 million and $352.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively; Net income of $54.5 million or $0.22 per diluted share and $104.2 million or $0.43 per diluted share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively; Adjusted EBITDA of $127.9 million and $287.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively; Drilling and completion capital expenditures of $91 million and $201 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, were funded from EBITDA; and reduced the balance outstanding on SRC's revolving credit facility by $30 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Whiting Petroleum announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. Whiting's production totaled 11.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), an average of 127,090 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d). Crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) comprised 65% and 17%, respectively, of total production. During the second quarter 2019, Whiting's capital expenditures totaled $232 million. This includes $16 million for non-operated drilling and completions. In the second quarter, Whiting put on production 50 gross wells in the Williston Basin.

Oppenheimer downgraded Whiting Petroleum to 'Perform' from 'Outperform.'

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - W&T Offshore reported operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The company increased second quarter 2019 revenues by 16% to $134.7 million from $116.1 million in the first quarter of 2019; Reported net income of $36.4 million or $0.25 per share in the second quarter of 2019; reported adjusted net income was $36.5 million or $0.25 per share; Grew Adjusted EBITDA to $75.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $56.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and invested $31.6 million in capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions), while maintaining an active drilling program in the GOM with four rigs running.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Athabasca Oil reported continued strong financial performance with its second quarter results. With its resilient business model, the company is well positioned to generate free cash flow in 2019 and beyond. The company reported production of ~34,000 boe/d (85% liquids), operating income of ~$82 million (excluding hedging), adjusted funds flow of ~$48 million ($0.09/share), and free cash flow of ~$21 million with positive contributions from both Light Oil and Thermal Oil.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ARC Resources reported its second quarter 2019 financial and operational results. ARC recognized net income of $94.4 million ($0.27 per share) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to net loss of $54.6 million ($0.15 per share) in the first quarter of 2019. The quarter-over-quarter increase in earnings is primarily attributed to a reduction in the unrealized loss recorded on the mark-to-market of ARC's risk management contracts, an increase in total income tax recoveries related to the benefit realized on the Accelerated Investment Incentive deductions and reduced provincial tax rates becoming substantively enacted in the period, and lower G&A expense, reflecting the decrease in the fair value of ARC's share-based compensation plans due to the depreciation in ARC's common share price during the second quarter of 2019. The impact of these items was partially offset by a decrease in commodity sales from production.

Press Release - Baytex Energy reported its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The company reported adjusted funds flow in Q2/2019 increased 7% as compared to Q1/2019, driven by strong operating performance in an improved commodity price environment. The company generated adjusted funds flow of $236 million ($0.42 per basic share) in Q2/2019, compared to $221 million ($0.40 per basic share) in Q1/2019.

Press Release - Canadian Natural Resources reported second quarter 2019 results. The company reported ne t earnings of $2,831 million realized in Q2/19, increases of $1,870 million and $1,849 million over Q1/19 and Q2/18 levels, respectively. Adjusted net earnings of $1,042 million were achieved in Q2/19, a $204 million increase over Q1/19 levels. Cash flows from operating activities were $2,861 million in Q2/19, an increase of $1,865 million compared to Q1/19 levels. Canadian Natural generated significant quarterly adjusted funds flow of $2,652 million in Q2/19, an increase of 18% or $412 million over Q1/19 levels. Cash flows used in investing activities were $4,464 million in Q2/19. Before net acquisitions, the Company's cash flows used in investing activities were $1,052 million in Q2/19. Canadian Natural delivered strong quarterly free cash flow of $1,295 million after net capital expenditures of $908 million, and dividend requirements of $449 million, excluding costs related to the recently closed acquisition, reflecting the strength of our long life low decline asset base and our effective and efficient operations. Canadian Natural is committed to returns to shareholders, returning a total of $840 million in the quarter, $449 million by way o f dividends and $391 million by way of share purchases. In the first half of 2019, the Company has returned a total of $1,484 million to shareholders, $852 million by way of dividends and $632 million by way of share purchases.

Press Release - Canadian Natural Resources announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.375 (thirty-seven and one half cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019.

Eight Capital upgraded Seven Generations Energy to 'Buy' from 'Neutral.'

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas announced its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company's key achievements in the second quarter of 2019 included the following: Achieved record quarterly production of 28,326 boepd, up from 28,267 boepd in the first quarter of 2019 and 23,059 boepd in the second quarter of 2018; Generated cash flow of $81.1 million relative to $76.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $75.3 million in the second quarter of 2018; Generated cash flow per share of $0.37 as compared to $0.35 in the first quarter of 2019 and $0.38 in the second quarter of 2018; Successfully drilled 13 (9.8 net) wells spending $34.9 million; During the second quarter, TORC declared dividends of $15.7 million of which $4.8 million was paid under the share dividend program; Achieved a payout ratio of 56% in the second quarter and 70% for the first half of 2019 while continuing to grow production; and Exited the second quarter with net debt of approximately $363.9 million, down from $396.0 at the end of the first quarter, with $300.6 million drawn on the Company's $500 million credit facility.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Tourmaline Oil released its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. Highlights include: 1H 2019 production average was 286,955 boepd, including impact of Q2 gas storage injections and gas price-related program deferrals; With Gundy Phase 1 now onstream, the Company reconfirms full-year average production of 300,000 boepd (range 295,000-305,000 boepd) in conjunction with an accumulated $180.0 million of capital program reductions over the course of 2019; Second half August production of 300,000-305,000 boepd is expected, prior to maximizing throughput at the Gundy BC complex in September; Q2 2019 earnings before tax were $62.8 million ($154.9 million after tax), underscoring the profitability of Tourmaline's EP business, even during periods of extremely low commodity prices; Q2 2019 total capital spending was $198.2 million; 1H 2019 total capital spending was $582.6 million; The full-year EP capital budget has been reduced by a further $25.0 million to $1.125 billion. Even though capital has again been revised down from the original $1.305 billion 2019 budget, there is no change in full-year guidance of 300,000 boepd. Incremental drill-and-complete capital cost reductions have provided the opportunity for these additional modest 2019 capital budget reductions; In the first six months of 2019, the Company generated $63.7 million of free cash flow, in excess of the first half dividend payment of $59.9 million; and, the new 100% Gundy deep-cut facility was commissioned in late May, while the turbo-expander, with the associated incremental liquids production, started up during June.

Press Release - Whitecap Resources reported its operating and unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The company reported strong 2019 second quarter operating and financial results. Production averaged 70,611 boe/d which was higher than its forecast of 68,000 - 70,000 boe/d on limited capital expenditures of $26.5 million which was below its $30 - $50 million anticipated spend. In the first half of 2019, the company generated funds flow of $336.8 million, spent $151.4 million on capital to maintain production, and paid dividends of $68.2 million, resulting in $117.2 million of free funds flow or a total payout ratio of 65%. This includes its 5.6% dividend increase in May of this year.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Basic Energy Services announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Second quarter 2019 revenue decreased 3.7% sequentially to $189.8 million from $197.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2018, Basic generated $253.4 million in revenue. For the second quarter of 2019, Basic reported a net loss of $27.8 million, or a loss of $1.02 per basic and diluted share. This result is compared to a net loss of $27.5 million, or a loss of $1.02 per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of 2019, and a net loss of $40.1 million, or a loss of $1.51 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. As of June 30, 2019, Basic had repurchased 596,194 shares for a total of $1.3 million.

Press Release - Calfrac Well Services announced its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $429.6 million, a decrease of 10 percent from the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower fracturing activity in Canada resulting from the normal seasonal slowdown during spring break-up. Revenue in the United States, Russia and Argentina was relatively flat on a sequential basis. Revenue per fracturing job increased by 35 percent as a result of job mix in Canada and Argentina.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Hornbeck Offshore Services announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company recorded a net loss for the second quarter of 2019 of $(31.9) million, or $(0.84) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(25.1) million, or $(0.67) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018; and a net loss of $(36.6) million, or $(0.97) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Diluted common shares for the second quarter of 2019 were 37.9 million compared to 37.5 million and 37.8 million for the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, respectively. GAAP requires the use of basic shares outstanding for diluted EPS when reporting a net loss. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million compared to $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ION Geophysical reported total net revenues of $41.8 million in the second quarter 2019, a 69% increase compared to total net revenues of $24.7 million one year ago, driven primarily by a significant increase in data library sales, an increase in marine equipment replacement and repair revenues, and continued increases in Marlin deployments. ION's net loss was $8.6 million, or a loss of $0.61 per share, compared to a net loss of $25.9 million, or a loss of $1.86 per share in the second quarter 2018. Excluding special items in both periods, the Company reported an Adjusted net loss of $8.3 million, or a loss of $0.59 per share, compared to an Adjusted net loss of $23.4 million, or a loss of $1.68 per share in the second quarter 2018. A reconciliation of special items to the reported financial results can be found in the tables of this press release.

Press Release - McDermott International announced it has been awarded a large contract by Saudi Aramco to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a production deck module (PDM) in the Hasbah gas field with hook-up and modification works in Saudi Arabia's Karan fields located offshore in the Arabian Gulf.

DRILLERS

Press Release - RigNet announced that it has signed two multi-year agreements with Transocean . RigNet is providing rig analytic applications through Intelie Live, the company's real-time analytics platform, to help improve operational integrity and efficiency. RigNet has also introduced its first implementation of LIVE-IT, Rignet's IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) solution, which assists with assets related to Transocean's Data Acquisition Real-Time Information Centers (DARIC) including OSISoft Pi SCADA. Under the agreement, RigNet moved to full implementation after 6-month proof of concept period.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Valaris reported net income attributable to the Company of $406 million, or $2.09 per share, for second quarter 2019 compared to a net loss of $151 million, or $1.31 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $59 million in second quarter 2019 compared to $81 million in the year-ago period. Upon closing of the merger on April 11, 2019, the Company effected a reverse stock split under English law where every four existing Class A ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of $0.10, were consolidated into one Class A ordinary share, each with a nominal value of $0.40. All share and per share data included in this report have been retroactively restated to reflect the reverse stock split.

REFINERS

Press Release - HollyFrontier reported second quarter net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $196.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $345.5 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. HollyFrontier also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 4, 2019 to holders of record of common stock on August 22, 2019.

Press Release - Marathon Petroleum reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2019 compared to $1.1 billion, or $2.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding adjustments, second quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $1.1 billion, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 billion, or $2.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. MPC returned $852 million of capital to shareholders during the second quarter of 2019, including $500 million in share repurchases.

Press Release - PBF Energy reported second quarter 2019 net loss of $21.6 million and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $32.2 million or $(0.27) per share. This compares to net income of $287.7 million, and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $272.1 million or $2.37 per share for the second quarter 2018. Special items included in the second quarter 2019 results, which decreased net income by a net, after-tax loss of $133.8 million, or $1.10 per share, consisted of a lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustment. Adjusted fully-converted net income for the second quarter 2019, excluding special items, was $101.1 million, or $0.83 per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as described below, compared to adjusted fully-converted net income of $160.2 million or $1.38 per share, for the second quarter 2018.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - AltaGas reported second quarter 2019 financial results. The company reported net income applicable to common shares of $41 million ($0.15 per share) in the second quarter compared to $1 million ($0.01 per share) in the second quarter of 2018. Normalized net loss was $5 million ($0.02 per share) in the second quarter compared to normalized net income of $23 million ($0.13 per share) the second quarter of 2018.

Press Release - AltaGas announced that Catherine Best has made the decision to retire from her position as a director on the Board. Succession planning remains an area of focus for AltaGas' Board. As it pursues future recruitment, AltaGas looks to continue to complement its existing Board profile with the skills and experience to match the evolving needs of the organization and AltaGas' strategic objectives.

Press Release - Enbridge is aware of and is responding to a rupture on the Texas Eastern system in Lincoln County, Kentucky. Its first concern is for those impacted by this event and ensuring the safety of the community. Its teams are coordinating with first responders to secure the site. It has isolated the affected line and are working closely with emergency responders to manage the situation.

Press Release - Magellan Midstream Partners reported net income of $253.7 million for second quarter 2019 compared to $214.4 million for second quarter 2018. Diluted net income per limited partner unit was $1.11 in second quarter 2019 and 94 cents in second quarter 2018. Diluted net income per unit excluding mark-to-market (MTM) commodity-related pricing adjustments, a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measure, of $1.20 for second quarter 2019 was higher than the $1.13 guidance provided by management in early May primarily due to incremental revenue from its Texas crude oil pipelines as well as the favorable benefit of an improved commodity pricing environment.

Press Release - MPLX reported second quarter 2019 net income attributable to MPLX of $482 million compared with $453 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $920 million compared with $867 million in the second quarter of 2018. Logistics and Storage (L&S) reported segment income from operations of $486 million and adjusted EBITDA of $569 million for the quarter, up $52 million and $43 million, respectively, versus the second quarter of last year. Gathering and Processing (G&P) reported segment income from operations of $173 million and adjusted EBITDA of $351 million for the quarter, down $1 million and up $10 million, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Press Release - PBF Logistics announced second quarter 2019 net income attributable to the limited partners of $22.2 million, or $0.37 per common unit. During the quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of approximately $17.7 million, earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $42.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $48.3 million and distributable cash flow of $34.1 million. Included in reported results for the second quarter are $5.8 million, or $0.10 per common unit, of expenses related to the Torrance Valley Pipeline Company acquisition, non-cash unit-based compensation and environmental remediation costs associated with the East Coast Terminals. The board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, the Partnership's general partner, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.5150 per common unit. The distribution is payable on August 30, 2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2019.

Press Release - TC Energy announced net income attributable to common shares for second quarter 2019 of $1.1 billion or $1.21 per share compared to net income of $785 million or $0.88 per share for the same period in 2018. Comparable earnings for second quarter 2019 were $924 million or $1.00 per common share compared to $768 million or $0.86 per common share in 2018. TC Energy's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, equivalent to $3.00 per common share on an annualized basis.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher, a day after major U.S. indexes registered their biggest daily percentage drop in two months after U.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes of a run of interest rate cuts. Dollar rose to a two-year high. European shares were up, supported by strong bank results. Asian equities ended in the red. Gold prices slipped.

