UPDATE 8-Oil falls 1% despite large U.S. stockpile decline



* U.S. crude stocks drop by nearly 11 mln bbls -EIA

* Kuwaiti, Saudi officials talk Neutral Zone oil production-KUNA

* Sluggish demand outlook weighs on prices (Updates with settlement prices, adds market activity,commentary)

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell 1% onWednesday, failing to draw lasting support from a large decreasein U.S. crude stockpiles as investors worried about global oildemand.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures dropped 65 cents, or 1%, tosettle at $63.18 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate(WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell 89 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at$55.88 a barrel.

Earlier in the session, the front-month Brent contract LCOc1 flipped to trade at a discount to the second-monthcontract LCOc2 , a market structure known as contango, for thefirst time since March. Sentiment in the oil market has darkenedas investors worry that slowing global economic growth willweaken demand for oil.

On the supply side, OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Kuwaithave discussed resuming oil production in jointly operatedfields in the Saudi-Kuwaiti Neutral Zone, Kuwaiti state newsagency KUNA said on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P7A6

The two countries halted output from the oilfields - Khafjiand Wafra - more than four years ago, cutting some 500,000barrels per day, or 0.5 percent of global oil supply.

Oil prices initially rose after Energy InformationAdministration data on Wednesday showed a large drawdown in U.S.crude stockpiles. Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 10.8million barrels in the week to July 19. Analysts expected adecrease of 4 million barrels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0SO

But the gains did not hold.

"The market is going to try to say that (the drawdown) wasprobably due to (Hurricane Barry), and so the market is notoverreacting to it," said Phil Flynn, an analyst with PriceFutures Group in Chicago.

U.S. oil companies cut some production in the Gulf of Mexicoahead of Hurricane Barry, which came ashore in Louisiana earlierthis month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G0ZH

Meanwhile, investors eyed heightened tensions in the MiddleEast.

A U.S. Navy ship took defensive action against a secondIranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week but did not seethe drone go into the water, the U.S. military said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O0Z4

Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said on Wednesday hiscountry was ready for "just" negotiations but not if they meantsurrender. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P22V

Also fueling tensions, Britain gained initial support fromFrance, Italy and Denmark for its plan for a European-led navalmission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuzfollowing Iran's capture of a British-flagged tanker. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O6PL

The military adviser to Iran's supreme leader was quoted onWednesday as saying that any change in the status of the Straitof Hormuz, which Tehran says it protects, would open the door toa dangerous confrontation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P429

"We are not expecting much bullish assistance from thisweek's rising tensions in the Persian Gulf, at least until asignificant amount of physical oil supply is disrupted," JimRitterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

