UPDATE 3-Oil edges up on U.S. stock decline, Mideast tensions



* Prices rise on Mideast tensions, falling U.S. crude stocks

* Signs of renewed Sino-U.S. trade talks also support

* Britain gains initial support for EU-led mission in Hormuz

By Ahmad Ghaddar

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices nudged higher onWednesday, supported by a sharp fall in U.S. crude stocks andtensions over Iran.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 8 cents at $63.91 abarrel by 1018 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 20 cents at $56.97 a barrel.

U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected in the week toJuly 19, declining by 11 million barrels to 449 million, thetrade group American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

That compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of4 million barrels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZXN04MU00

API data showed gasoline stocks rose by 4.4 million barrels.

The U.S. government's official figures are due Wednesdaymorning. EIA/S

"It is back to fundamentals, at least for today, asgeopolitical tensions take a back seat to the release of weeklyU.S. oil inventories data," Harry Tchilinguirian, global oilstrategist at BNP Paribas, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Meanwhile, signs of rising tensions in the Middle East offseta weaker global growth outlook from the International MonetaryFund, which had kept prices largely flat for much of Tuesday'ssession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O0VU

A U.S. Navy ship took defensive action against a secondIranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, but did not seethe drone go into the water, the U.S. military said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O0Z4

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday hiscountry was ready for "just" negotiations but not if they meantsurrender, without saying what talks he had in mind. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P22V

Also fuelling tensions, Britain gained initial support fromFrance, Italy and Denmark for its plan for a European-led navalmission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuzfollowing Iran's capture of a British-flagged tanker. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O6PL

"Britain's request, rather than Washington's, makes iteasier for Europeans to rally round this," one senior EUdiplomat said. "Freedom of navigation is essential, this isseparate from the U.S. campaign of maximum pressure on Iran."

The potential for renewed Sino-U.S. trade talks also helpedbolster prices, analysts said.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday calledit a good sign that top U.S. officials would be travelling toChina to discuss reviving stalled trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O164

"The possible nearing of a trade deal provided a strong bidfor risky assets, lifting oil to its third consecutive gain,"Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said ina note.

