UPDATE 2-Oil edges up on expectations of more OPEC output cuts, but trade worries linger



* Saudi to keep exports below 7 mln bbls in Aug, Sept-official

* UAE will support actions to balance oil market -ministerConcerns over Sino-U.S. trade war cap gains (Recasts with higher prices)

By Jane Chung

International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 , were at$57.54 a barrel by 0646 GMT, up 16 cents, or 0.3%, from theirprevious settlement.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 futures were at$52.68 per barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.3%, from their last close.

Both contracts jumped more than 2% on Thursday to recoverfrom January lows, buoyed by reports that Saudi Arabia, theworld's biggest oil exporter, had called other producers todiscuss the recent slide in crude prices.

Oil prices have still lost more than 20% from peaks reachedin April, putting them in bear territory.

Global financial markets have been rocked over the past weekafter U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose 10%tariffs on more Chinese goods starting September and as a fallin the Chinese yuan sparked fears of a currency war.

"The tentative oil rebound could be short-lived as theU.S.-China trade dispute is providing no real reasons to beoptimistic," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda inNew York.

Bloomberg reported that Washington was holding off adecision about licences for U.S. companies to restart businesswith Huawei TechnologiesHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NH

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of the Organizationof Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), plans to maintain itscrude oil exports below 7 million barrels per day in August andSeptember to bring the market back to balance and help absorbglobal oil inventories, a Saudi oil official said on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25451J

"Saudi's production in September will also be lower than itis currently. This helped crude oil rebound from its lowestlevel since January," ANZ bank said in a note.

The United Arab Emirates also will continue to supportactions to balance the oil market, the country's energy ministerSuhail al-Mazrouei said in a tweet on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2547I9

The minister said the OPEC and non-OPEC ministerialmonitoring committee would meet in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 12 toreview the oil market.

OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed in July toextend their supply cuts until March 2020 to boost oil prices.

